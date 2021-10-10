Tennis Tennis Top-seed Pliskova wins, Muguruza eliminated at Indian Wells Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova won her second-round match in straight sets Magdalena Frech at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday. AP INDIAN WELLS, USA 10 October, 2021 08:33 IST Karolina Pliskova returns a shot during her straight sets win over Magdalena Frech at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Saturday. - AP AP INDIAN WELLS, USA 10 October, 2021 08:33 IST Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova won her second-round match in straight sets at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday, while fifth-seeded Garbine Muguruza was beaten.Pliskova advanced to the third round with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Magdalena Frech at the combined ATP and WTA event. Pliskova fired six aces, giving her a Tour-leading 387 this year, and converted five of her six break points.Muguruza, who won last week’s event in Chicago, lost to Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. It was Tomljanovic’s first win in seven tries over a Top-10 player this year. She was a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in July.READ: Bopanna-Shapovalov pair wins Indian Wells openerUS Open winner Daniil Medvedev and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu had night matches.Two other seeded women lost.Anna Kalinskaya outlasted No. 28 Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 and American Amanda Anisimova defeated No. 30 Camila Giorgi 6-4, 6-1.No. 12 seed Ons Jabeur, who lost to Muguruza in the Chicago final, advanced with a 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3 win over Anastasija Sevastova for her Tour-leading 45th match victory of the year.On the men's side, No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz, No. 11 Diego Schwartzman, No. 16 Reilly Opelka and No. 18 Daniel Evans won.No. 9 Denis Shapovalov was leading 3-0 when Vasek Pospisil retired. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :