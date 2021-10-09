Tennis

Bopanna-Shapovalov pair wins Indian Wells opener

The duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov moved into the second round of the men's doubles event at the ongoing Indian Wells Masters.

ANI
09 October, 2021 14:27 IST
Rohan Bopanna

Rohan Bopanna (in pic) and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov won their match in three sets. (File Image).   -  V. Sreenivasa Murthy

ANI
09 October, 2021 14:27 IST

The duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov moved into the second round of the men's doubles event at the ongoing Indian Wells Masters in California on Friday.

The Indo-Canadian pair defeated the team of Hubert Hurkacz and Felix Auger Aliassime by 6-1, 2-6, 10-4 in the Californian tournament opener.

ALSO READ | Sania Mirza-Shuai Zhang pair lose in Indian Wells opener

Earlier, South African former World No. 5 Kevin Anderson defeated Australia's Jordan Thompson 7-5, 6-2 in 84 minutes.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :