Bopanna-Shapovalov pair wins Indian Wells opener

The duo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov moved into the second round of the men's doubles event at the ongoing Indian Wells Masters in California on Friday.

The Indo-Canadian pair defeated the team of Hubert Hurkacz and Felix Auger Aliassime by 6-1, 2-6, 10-4 in the Californian tournament opener.

Earlier, South African former World No. 5 Kevin Anderson defeated Australia's Jordan Thompson 7-5, 6-2 in 84 minutes.