Venus Williams back in US Open after getting wild card

Venus Williams will be back in the U.S. Open this year after receiving a wild card on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old won the Grand Slam in 2000 and 2001. Venus will also complete 25 years since her first U.S. Open final appearance in 1997 at the Flushing Meadows.

Venus did not play in the U.S. Open last year because of injury, but the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion recently returned to tour.

Earlier this month, Venus's sister, Serena Williams, said she is preparing to leave tennis, though she did not specify it would come after the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29.

Also Read Nick Kyrgios overcomes tricky Davidovich Fokina in Cincinnati opener

The USTA also gave a wild card to Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion who didn't compete in New York last year because of injury, along with fellow Americans CoCo Vandeweghe, Elizabeth Mandlik, Peyton Stearns, and Eleana Yu.

Harmony Tan of France — who beat Serena Williams during a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon — and Australian Jaimee Fourlis also received wild cards.

In the men's singles, Dominic Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open men's champion who has since dealt with injuries and fallen to No. 228 in the world ranking, was also granted a wild card by the U.S. Tennis Association.

On the men's side, wild cards went to Americans Sam Querrey, Emilio Nava, JJ Wolf, Ben Shelton, and Learner Tien, along with Ugo Humbert of France and Australian Rinky Hijikata.