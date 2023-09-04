MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2023: With ‘nothing to lose’, Fritz guns for Djokovic upset

Fritz eased past Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker on Sunday to secure his place in the quarters, where he is bidding to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam singles title in two decades.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 11:11 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Taylor Fritz, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Dominic Stricker, of Switzerland, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open.
Taylor Fritz, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Dominic Stricker, of Switzerland, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Taylor Fritz, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Dominic Stricker, of Switzerland, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Taylor Fritz has lost all seven of his previous meetings with Novak Djokovic and while the American ninth seed will be a huge underdog against the 23-time Grand Slam champion he says a U.S. Open quarterfinal is the perfect stage to halt that losing run.

Fritz eased past Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to secure his place in the last eight in New York, where the 25-year-old is bidding to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam singles title in two decades.

“He’s gotten me seven times,” Fritz said of the Serb, who beat Borno Gojo in straight sets to reach the quarters.

READ | US Open 2023: Tiafoe sets up ‘monumental’ quarterfinal against Shelton

“There’s no one on tour that has any kind of a record like that against me, so I’m hoping one of these times I’ve got to get him. The U.S. Open quarters would be a pretty good time.”

Fritz, one of three U.S. men in the last eight, was thrashed 6-0, 6-4 by Djokovic in the Cincinnati quarter-finals last month but he said he would take positives from that defeat.

“It’s good that I got the one in Cincinnati out of the way,” said Fritz. “Not that it would have necessarily changed anything, but I was not at my best that day.

“I’m glad for that, because I think I’ll be in a much better head space approaching this match ... I have nothing to lose.

“I’m not going to overplay. I’m not going to do anything different because I’m playing Novak. I’m going to play my game, play within myself and trust that if I play well, it’s enough.”

Related stories

Related Topics

US Open 2023 /

Taylor Fritz /

Novak Djokovic /

Dominic Stricker

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Video: Erik Ten Hag lists referee errors in Man United’s loss to Arsenal
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023: With ‘nothing to lose’, Fritz guns for Djokovic upset
    Reuters
  3. Asia Cup 2023: We have plans to tackle superstars Kohli and Rohit, says Nepal skipper Paudel
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. US Open 2023: Tiafoe sets up ‘monumental’ quarterfinal against Shelton
    AFP
  5. Arteta predicts more goals from Rice after late effort helps Arsenal sink United
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2023: With ‘nothing to lose’, Fritz guns for Djokovic upset
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2023: Tiafoe sets up ‘monumental’ quarterfinal against Shelton
    AFP
  3. US Open 2023, Day Seven Results: Djokovic reaches quarterfinals, Swiatek knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Swiatek knocked out of US Open, set to lose No. 1 ranking to Sabalenka
    AP
  5. US Open 2023: Gauff outlasts Wozniacki to reach quarterfinals; Cirstea beats Bencic
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Video: Erik Ten Hag lists referee errors in Man United’s loss to Arsenal
    Team Sportstar
  2. US Open 2023: With ‘nothing to lose’, Fritz guns for Djokovic upset
    Reuters
  3. Asia Cup 2023: We have plans to tackle superstars Kohli and Rohit, says Nepal skipper Paudel
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. US Open 2023: Tiafoe sets up ‘monumental’ quarterfinal against Shelton
    AFP
  5. Arteta predicts more goals from Rice after late effort helps Arsenal sink United
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment