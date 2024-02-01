MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Davis Cup Qualifiers 2024: Eubanks replaces injured Fritz for US against Ukraine

Fritz, who is No. 9 in the rankings, was ruled out because of an injured right hip, the U.S. team announced hours before the start of the best-of-five-match series, which continues on Friday.

Published : Feb 01, 2024 21:43 IST , VILNIUS, Lithuania - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: American tennis player Christopher Eubanks.
FILE PHOTO: American tennis player Christopher Eubanks. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: American tennis player Christopher Eubanks. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chris Eubanks is replacing an injured Taylor Fritz, who is the top-ranked American man, in the lineup for the United States against Ukraine in the Davis Cup on Thursday.

The 32nd-ranked Eubanks, who reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year, was scheduled to make his first appearance in a Davis Cup match against No. 498 Viacheslav Bielinskyi. The day’s other match: Sebastian Korda of the U.S. against Oleksii Krutykh.

Eubanks is from Atlanta and played college tennis at Georgia Tech.

Fritz, who is No. 9 in the rankings, was ruled out because of an injured right hip, the U.S. team announced hours before the start of the best-of-five-match series, which continues on Friday. It is being held in Lithuania because of the ongoing war in Ukraine, which began when Russia invaded in February 2022.

The other matches in this round of the men’s team tennis competition are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, or Saturday and Sunday. The latter days include Lithuania hosting Georgia on indoor hard courts at the same arena in Vilnius as U.S.-Ukraine.

The 12 winners from this round will advance to the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, along with reigning champion Italy, 2023 runner-up Australia, and wild-card entries Britain and Spain.

Other matchups this week: Slovakia at Serbia (which is without No. 1 Novak Djokovic); South Korea at Canada; Belgium at Croatia; Germany at Hungary; Switzerland at Netherlands; Israel at Czech Republic; Portugal at Finland; France at Taiwan; Kazakhstan at Argentina; Brazil at Sweden; and Peru at Chile.

Related stories

Related Topics

Davis Cup /

Chris Eubanks /

Taylor Fritz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Davis Cup Qualifiers 2024: Eubanks replaces injured Fritz for US against Ukraine
    AP
  2. UEFA announces 21 base camps for Euro 2024
    AFP
  3. IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India eyes redemption against high-flying England in Vizag
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Ladakh all set for Khelo India Winter Games
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: “Peaking” Tamil Nadu aims to continue consistency against Goa
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Davis Cup Qualifiers 2024: Eubanks replaces injured Fritz for US against Ukraine
    AP
  2. WTA Mumbai Open: Ankita Raina, three other Indians receive main draw wildcards
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chennai Open ATP challenger set to commence; Ramkumar, Mukund and Basilashvili - the main draw wildcards
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Zero buzz in Islamabad for high-profile India-Pakistan Davis Cup contest
    PTI
  5. Somdev Devvarman: Davis Cup tie against Pakistan a test of Indian tennis depth
    K. Keerthivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Davis Cup Qualifiers 2024: Eubanks replaces injured Fritz for US against Ukraine
    AP
  2. UEFA announces 21 base camps for Euro 2024
    AFP
  3. IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India eyes redemption against high-flying England in Vizag
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Ladakh all set for Khelo India Winter Games
    PTI
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: “Peaking” Tamil Nadu aims to continue consistency against Goa
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment