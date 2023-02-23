The captain of the Billie Jean King Cup women’s team for the last few years, Davis Cupper Vishaal Uppal is always keen to host international women’s tournaments at his centre, the Tennis Project.

Having done a few events already, Vishaal opted to add a little more to the experience of the players by conducting a two-hour clinic for the Indian players at the start of the week, focusing on the mental aspect of the game.

“At this level, I feel there has to be a big shift from thinking just technical to tactical. The focus needs to be on how to use your weapons to attack your opponent’s weakness”, said Vishaal, as he gave an insight about his interaction with the players.

He is convinced that Indian women’s tennis does have “very good talent” which needs to be “nurtured, guided and supported”.

The idea of hosting tournaments is to help many players get ranking points and climb the WTA ladder. They also have to be prepared well to capitalise on the chances.

“Our aim must be to try and get a few more players in the top 250 in the near future. Also, develop players and help more get into the top 500”, he said.

Asian Games medallist Ankita Raina has been doing her best in the circuit, with Karman Kaur Thandi and Rutuja Bhosale stepping it up in spells, along with the likes of Riya Bhatia and Sowjanya Bavisetti.

“In the next five years we should try and get at least three or four girls playing in the Grand Slams in singles and doubles. Women’s tennis in India is moving in the right direction. We must make sure it stays on that path and hopefully gains momentum”, he said.