Sania Mirza retirement: Swiatek, Jabeur and others congratulate Indian tennis star on a glorious career

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza ended her 20-year-long tennis career at the WTA1000 event in Dubai on Tuesday.

As announced earlier last month, the 36-year-old stepped on the court for one last time, along with USA’s Madison Keys. The Indo-American pair lost the first-round fixture 4-6, 0-6 to the Russian pair of Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova.

The six-time Grand Slam champion received congratulatory messages on social media from the tennis world on a glorious career during which she also became the World No.1 in doubles.

Here are some of the congratulatory messages

A heartfelt tribute from the WTA Tour

A proud father

Curtains come down on a glittering career of @MirzaSania as she and Madison Keys lose in Dubai. Super proud of what you have achieved in the last 30 years since you picked up the racket, Sania and may Allah always bless you. https://t.co/LiV94CqHZG — Imran Mirza (@imrandomthought) February 21, 2023

Mirza’s partner, Mahesh Bhupathi, with whom she created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a Grand Slam when the pair clinched the mixed doubles title at 2009 Australian Open.

Welcome to retirement @MirzaSania you outdid yourself time and time again both on and off the court …. Proud of you !! pic.twitter.com/xNzIykOIqH — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) February 21, 2023

From one Grand Slam champion to another

Nothing but respect from another record-breaker

End of an era!

Today #IndianTennis bids it's goodbye to the icon who became a role model and inspiration for millions 🙌🏻



Happy retirement, @MirzaSania 😇#SaniaMirza#Tennispic.twitter.com/wgsTkfAe1N — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) February 21, 2023

World No.1 Iga Swiatek

Trailblazer Ons Jabeur