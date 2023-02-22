Tennis

Sania Mirza retirement: Swiatek, Jabeur and others congratulate Indian tennis star on a glorious career

Mirza, a former World No.1 in doubles, stepped on the court for one last time at the WTA1000 event in Dubai on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
22 February, 2023 16:23 IST
FILE PHOTO: India’s Sania Mirza retired from tennis after her first-round loss in women’s doubles at the WTA1000 event in Dubai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza ended her 20-year-long tennis career at the WTA1000 event in Dubai on Tuesday.

As announced earlier last month, the 36-year-old stepped on the court for one last time, along with USA’s Madison Keys. The Indo-American pair lost the first-round fixture 4-6, 0-6 to the Russian pair of Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova.

The six-time Grand Slam champion received congratulatory messages on social media from the tennis world on a glorious career during which she also became the World No.1 in doubles.

Here are some of the congratulatory messages

A heartfelt tribute from the WTA Tour

A proud father

Mirza’s partner, Mahesh Bhupathi, with whom she created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a Grand Slam when the pair clinched the mixed doubles title at 2009 Australian Open.

From one Grand Slam champion to another

Nothing but respect from another record-breaker

World No.1 Iga Swiatek

Trailblazer Ons Jabeur

