Sania Mirza retirement: Swiatek, Jabeur and others congratulate Indian tennis star on a glorious career

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza ended her 20-year-long tennis career at the WTA1000 event in Dubai on Tuesday.
As announced earlier last month, the 36-year-old stepped on the court for one last time, along with USA’s Madison Keys. The Indo-American pair lost the first-round fixture 4-6, 0-6 to the Russian pair of Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova.
READ - Sania Mirza: A peerless legend leaves a lasting legacy
The six-time Grand Slam champion received congratulatory messages on social media from the tennis world on a glorious career during which she also became the World No.1 in doubles.
Here are some of the congratulatory messages
A heartfelt tribute from the WTA Tour
A proud father
Mirza’s partner, Mahesh Bhupathi, with whom she created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a Grand Slam when the pair clinched the mixed doubles title at 2009 Australian Open.
From one Grand Slam champion to another
Nothing but respect from another record-breaker
World No.1 Iga Swiatek
Trailblazer Ons Jabeur