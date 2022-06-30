Tennis Tennis Wimbledon 2022: Kyrgios serves up masterclass to blow away Krajinovic Australian Nick Kyrgios delivered a devastating serving masterclass at Wimbledon on Thursday as he blasted past Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 6-2 6-3 6-1 in 85 minutes to charge into the third round. Reuters 30 June, 2022 19:04 IST Australia's Nick Kyrgios acknowledges the crowd after winning his second round match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic. - REUTERS Reuters 30 June, 2022 19:04 IST Australian Nick Kyrgios delivered a devastating serving masterclass at Wimbledon on Thursday as he blasted past Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 6-2 6-3 6-1 in 85 minutes to charge into the third round. There were none of the complaints or run-ins with fans that were of a feature of his first-round match – Kyrgios barely had time – as he pounded down 24 aces, with only one double fault overall, taking the first set without dropping a point.Krajinovic, ranked 31st but seen as a dangerous floater on grass after reach the Queens Club final earlier this month, could do nothing in the face of the barrage as Kyrgios did not let up from start to finish."I was in my zone today, I couldn't have played better," he said. "It's a tournament where I feel it's my chance to win a Grand Slam, but I'll take it game-by-game." Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :