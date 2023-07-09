Wimbledon 2023 Day 7, LIVE Score: Bouzkova takes first set vs Vondrousova; Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek in action soon

- July 09, 2023 16:00Ongoing
Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [32] Marie Bouzkova (CZE) leads Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 4-1
- July 09, 2023 15:48Here’s the full list of fixtures (singles only) for day seven of Wimbledon 2023:
Centre Court
Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - [7] Andrey Rublev vs [23] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) - 6PM IST
Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [14] Belinda Bencic (SUI)
Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [17] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)
Court 1
Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) - 5:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Daniel Galan (COL)
Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [19] Victoria Azarenka vs [WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR)
Court 2
Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [32] Marie Bouzkova (CZE) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles, Third Round - [21] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) leads [10] Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-2, 6-3, 1-2 - Not before 5PM IST
Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - [26] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs Roman Safiullin
Court 3
Women’s Singles, Third Round - [22] Anastasia Potapova vs [Q] Mirra Andreeva - Not before 4:30PM IST
- July 09, 2023 15:46Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.
