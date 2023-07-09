MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023 Day 7, LIVE Score: Bouzkova takes first set vs Vondrousova; Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek in action soon

Wimbledon 2023, July 9: Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will headline the first set of fourth-round matches on the seventh day of The Championships in London.

Updated : Jul 09, 2023 16:16 IST

Team Sportstar
Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova will be in action.
Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova will be in action. | Photo Credit: AP
Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova will be in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Wimbledon 2023.

  • July 09, 2023 16:00
    Ongoing

    Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [32] Marie Bouzkova (CZE) leads Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 4-1

  • July 09, 2023 15:48
    Here’s the full list of fixtures (singles only) for day seven of Wimbledon 2023:

    Centre Court

    Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - [7] Andrey Rublev vs [23] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) - 6PM IST

    Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [14] Belinda Bencic (SUI)

    Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [17] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

    Court 1

    Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) - 5:30PM IST

    Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Daniel Galan (COL)

    Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [19] Victoria Azarenka vs [WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR)

    Court 2

    Women’s Singles, Fourth Round - [32] Marie Bouzkova (CZE) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) - 3:30PM IST

    Men’s Singles, Third Round - [21] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) leads [10] Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-2, 6-3, 1-2 - Not before 5PM IST

    Men’s Singles, Fourth Round - [26] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs Roman Safiullin

    Court 3

    Women’s Singles, Third Round - [22] Anastasia Potapova vs [Q] Mirra Andreeva - Not before 4:30PM IST

  • July 09, 2023 15:46
    Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India?

    In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

