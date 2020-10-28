Tennis Tennis World No.9 Kiki Bertens has surgery, to miss Australian Open Berten who made it to the fourth round at Roland Garros earlier this month will miss the start of the next season, including the Australian Open. Reuters 28 October, 2020 11:24 IST The 28-year-old from the Netherlands announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a picture of herself in a hospital bed with her leg in a cast. - Getty Images Reuters 28 October, 2020 11:24 IST Top 10 tennis player Kiki Bertens will miss the start of next season, including the Australian Open, after having surgery on her left Achilles tendon.The 28-year-old from the Netherlands announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a picture of herself in a hospital bed with her leg in a cast.Bertens wrote that she had been dealing with "an Achilles injury for some time" and the only way for her "to play without pain again" was to have surgery. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiki Bertens (@kikibertens) on Oct 27, 2020 at 7:43am PDT She is currently ranked No. 9 and reached a career-best No. 4 last year.Bertens has won 10 singles titles on the WTA Tour and was a French Open semifinalist in 2016 and a Wimbledon quarterfinalist two years ago.She made it to the fourth round at Roland Garros earlier this month. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos