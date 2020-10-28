Tennis

World No.9 Kiki Bertens has surgery, to miss Australian Open

Berten who made it to the fourth round at Roland Garros earlier this month will miss the start of the next season, including the Australian Open.

28 October, 2020 11:24 IST

The 28-year-old from the Netherlands announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a picture of herself in a hospital bed with her leg in a cast.   -  Getty Images

Top 10 tennis player Kiki Bertens will miss the start of next season, including the Australian Open, after having surgery on her left Achilles tendon.

The 28-year-old from the Netherlands announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a picture of herself in a hospital bed with her leg in a cast.

Bertens wrote that she had been dealing with "an Achilles injury for some time" and the only way for her "to play without pain again" was to have surgery.

 

She is currently ranked No. 9 and reached a career-best No. 4 last year.

Bertens has won 10 singles titles on the WTA Tour and was a French Open semifinalist in 2016 and a Wimbledon quarterfinalist two years ago.

She made it to the fourth round at Roland Garros earlier this month.

