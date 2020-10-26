Bopanna-Middelkoop finish runners up at European Open in Antwerp

The Indo-Dutch team of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by second seeds John Peers and Michael Venus in the doubles final of the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium.

Bopanna and Middelkoop had earlier beaten Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the semifinal.

Championship point from @johnwpeers and Michael Venus



Winning the doubles title at the #EuropeanOpen2020 #ATPTour pic.twitter.com/3ZMxlZaAzN — European Open (@EuroTennisOpen) October 25, 2020

Elsewhere in the Wolffkran Open challenger in Germany, seventh seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost 7-6 (6), 6-1 to Botic van de Zandschulp in the semifinal.

The results:

European Open in Antwerp, Belgium

Doubles (final): John Peers (Aus) & Michael Venus (Nzl) bt Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna 6-3, 6-4;

Semifinals: Matwe Middelkoop & Rohan Bopanna bt Sander Gille & Joran Vliegen (Bel) 4-6, 6-3, [10-8].

Wolffkran Open, Ismaning, Germany

Singles (semifinals): Botic van de Zandschulp (Ned) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-6(6), 6-1.