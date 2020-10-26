Tennis

Bopanna-Middelkoop finish runners up at European Open in Antwerp

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop finished runners up at the European Open in Antwerp, losing to second seeds John Peers and Michael Venus in the final.

New Delhi 26 October, 2020 18:50 IST
Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop pose with their runners up titles.   -  European Open website (https://europeanopen.be)

The Indo-Dutch team of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by second seeds John Peers and Michael Venus in the doubles final of the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium.

Bopanna and Middelkoop had earlier beaten Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the semifinal.

 

Elsewhere in the Wolffkran Open challenger in Germany, seventh seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost 7-6 (6), 6-1 to Botic van de Zandschulp in the semifinal.

The results:

European Open in Antwerp, Belgium

Doubles (final): John Peers (Aus) & Michael Venus (Nzl) bt Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna 6-3, 6-4;

Semifinals: Matwe Middelkoop & Rohan Bopanna bt Sander Gille & Joran Vliegen (Bel) 4-6, 6-3, [10-8].

Wolffkran Open, Ismaning, Germany

Singles (semifinals): Botic van de Zandschulp (Ned) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-6(6), 6-1.

