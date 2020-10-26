Tennis Tennis Bopanna-Middelkoop finish runners up at European Open in Antwerp Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop finished runners up at the European Open in Antwerp, losing to second seeds John Peers and Michael Venus in the final. Team Sportstar New Delhi 26 October, 2020 18:50 IST Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop pose with their runners up titles. - European Open website (https://europeanopen.be) Team Sportstar New Delhi 26 October, 2020 18:50 IST The Indo-Dutch team of Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by second seeds John Peers and Michael Venus in the doubles final of the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium.Bopanna and Middelkoop had earlier beaten Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the semifinal. Championship point from @johnwpeers and Michael Venus Winning the doubles title at the #EuropeanOpen2020 #ATPTour pic.twitter.com/3ZMxlZaAzN— European Open (@EuroTennisOpen) October 25, 2020 Elsewhere in the Wolffkran Open challenger in Germany, seventh seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost 7-6 (6), 6-1 to Botic van de Zandschulp in the semifinal.The results:European Open in Antwerp, BelgiumDoubles (final): John Peers (Aus) & Michael Venus (Nzl) bt Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna 6-3, 6-4; RELATED| Ugo Humbert lifts Antwerp title with win over Alex De Minaur Semifinals: Matwe Middelkoop & Rohan Bopanna bt Sander Gille & Joran Vliegen (Bel) 4-6, 6-3, [10-8].Wolffkran Open, Ismaning, GermanySingles (semifinals): Botic van de Zandschulp (Ned) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-6(6), 6-1. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos