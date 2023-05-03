The chess world gets worthy champion in Ding Liren - World Championship final analysis

What does Ding Liren’s triumph over Ian Nepomniachtchi mean for Chinese chess, a world where Magnus Carlsen abdicated and the branding of the game? Rakesh Rao explores.

What does Ding Liren’s triumph over Ian Nepomniachtchi mean for Chinese chess, a world where Magnus Carlsen abdicated and the branding of the game? Rakesh Rao explores.