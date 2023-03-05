PVL 2023 Final, Live Score: Ahmedabad Defenders leads Bengaluru Torpedoes 15-7, 15-10 in title clash

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2023 Prime Volleyball League final between Ahmedabad Defenders and Bengaluru Torpedoes. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi.

AHMEDABAD DEFENDERS 15 15 BENGALURU TORPEDOES 7 10

THIRD SET

⦿ 0-3: Another big serve from Sethu to win third point on the trot for the Torpedoes.

⦿ 0-2: Great serve from Sethu.

⦿ 0-1: It's time for the third set, a must-win one for Torpedoes. And they begin on the right now. First point to Bengaluru.

SECOND SET

⦿ 15-10: Torpedoes had to go for a Super Point and they are. Can they convert it? No, they can’t Brilliant spike from Angamuthu. Defenders lead 2-0!

⦿ 14-10: Service error from the Torpedoes. Four set points.

⦿ 13-10: The block from the Defenders goes wide.

⦿ 13-9: One of the easier spikes for Angamathu who finds the middle of the court.

⦿ 12-9: The lead is back to three for Defenders after yet another failed block, this time from Pankaj.

⦿ 11-9: A magnificent spike from Pankaj to reduce the deficit to two.

⦿ 11-8: Well, he can do it in attack. And defence too. Superb block from Santhosh.

⦿ 10-8: A sizzling spike from Santhosh and the Torpedoes blockers had no chance to control it.

⦿ 9-8: Service error from Danial.

⦿ 9-7: Second set resumes and Defenders stretch their lead.

⦿ 8-7: Service error from Vyshak. Just before the technical time-out.

⦿ 7-7: Defenders try their best but Tsvetelin Tsvetenov eventually wins the point for Torpedoes.

⦿ 7-6: Faulty block from Torpedoes.

⦿ 6-6: "That's how you do it!" spike from Mujeeb. Excellent.

⦿ 6-5: Tsvetelin hits one fairly long.

⦿ 5-5: First proper rally of the match and Defenders, somehow, win the point.

⦿ 4-5: Another brilliant block from the Torpedoes, this time denying Angamuthu.

⦿ 4-4: Scores level. Great block on the right side from Vyshak.

⦿ 4-3: Service error from the Defenders.

⦿ 4-2: Angamathu's spike is blocked by Torpedoes but it goes wide.

⦿ 3-2: Error from the Ahmedabad blockers this time after Ibin's spike.

⦿ 3-1: Defenders are roaring. Another point.

⦿ 2-1: Santhosh's spike takes a touch off Pankaj's hand and finds the court. Point for the men in white.

⦿ 1-1: Jishnu equalises with a spike finding the middle of the court on Defenders' side.

Jishnu equalises with a spike finding the middle of the court on Defenders’ side. ⦿ 1-0: Sethu makes a service error in the opening point of a crucial second set for Torpedoes.

FIRST SET

⦿ 15-7: Superb service from Danial to wrap up the first set.

⦿ 14-7: Bengaluru is going for a Super Point. But it is the team in white which converts it! Manoj's spike is blocked but the block goes wide. Seven set points for Defenders.

⦿ 12-7: Nicely set up point and Danial provides the finishing touch with a perfect spike.

⦿ 11-7: Service error from the Defenders.

⦿ 11-6: Foot fault during serve from Pankaj.

⦿ 10-6: Powerful spike from Jishnu to stop a seven-point streak of Defenders.

⦿ 10-5: Five-point lead for Defenders now. Pankaj is protesting about something but the point has been awarded to the opponents.

⦿ 9-5: Diagonal spike from Pankaj goes wide.

⦿ 8-5: Defenders are running away with the set now. Stunning block from Iranian powerhouse Danial Moatazedi again. Defenders lead at the halfway mark.

⦿ 7-5: Some miscommunication on the Torpedoes side. Alireza not in a position to spike at all.

⦿ 6-5: Angamuthu hammers one down the line.

⦿ 5-5: Redemption for Danial. Blocks Alireza.

⦿ 4-5: Angamuthu with a strong spike.

⦿ 3-5: Jishnu and Alireza block Danial's cheeky effort at the net.

⦿ 3-4: Another failed block on Pankaj's spike from the Defenders.

⦿ 3-3: Ibin's spike hits Danial's hands and goes behind Point for Torpedoes.

⦿ 3-2: Service error from the Torpedoes.

⦿ 2-2: Torpedoes captain Pankaj is off the mark with a spike down the middle.

⦿ 2-1: Nandagopal and Manoj combine to produce a decent block.

⦿ 1-1: Manoj levels things up from the net.

Manoj levels things up from the net. ⦿ 0-1: First point to the Torpedoes with a brilliant spike from Sethu.

7:23PM - Ahmedabad Defenders won the toss and chose side.

7:20PM - Here we go. The two teams step onto the court now. First up, it is Ahmedabad Defenders followed by Bengaluru Torpedoes.

STARTING LINEUPS!

Ahmedabad Defenders: Muthusamy (Setter), Santhosh (Attacker), Danial Moatazedi (Middle Blocker), LM Manoj (Middle Blocker), Angamuthu Ramaswamy (Universal), T Srikanth (Libero), Nandagopal Subramaniyam (Attacker)

Bengaluru Torpedoes: B Midhun Kumar (Libero), Pankaj Sharma (Attacker), Jishnu PV (Middle Blocker), Mujeeb MC (Middle Blocker), Ibin Jose (Universal), TR Sethu (Attacker), Renjith Vyshak (Setter)

Here’s what coach David Lee had to say about his team Bengaluru Torpedoes’ semifinal performance

SQUADS

Ahmedabad Defenders

Muthusamy Appavu, Shon T John, S Santhosh, Danial Moatazedi, Andrew Kohut, L M Manoj, Angamuthu, Aswath, Nandhagopal S, Harsh Chaudhary, Parth Patel, T Shrikant, T Ragul, Mohammed Iqbal

Head Coach - S. Dakshinamoorthy

Bengaluru Torpedoes

Pankaj Sharma, B Midhun Kumar, Vinayak Rokhade, Alireza Abalooch, Sebastian Giraldo, Sethu TR, Ibin Jose, Jishnu P V, Mujeeb MC, Nisam Muhammed A, Sudheer Shetty, Gokulnath, Tharun Gowda, Srajan

Head Coach - David Lee

PREVIEW (By Netra V)

Bengaluru Torpedoes will take on two-time finalist Ahmedabad Defenders in the Prime Volleyball League season two final at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

The Torpedoes led by Pankaj Sharma shocked the defending champion Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-1. Coincidentally, the Defenders also defeated Calicut Heroes 3-1 in the two semifinals.

Pankaj, who was quiet throughout the league matches, picked up his rhythm and was awarded the player of the match for his splendid performance against the Thunderbolts. “We were not nervous, but were focused on our plan and what the coach told us,” said the 29-year-old outside hitter.

Thanking his head coach David Lee for supporting the team and encouraging them when the team went through ups and downs, Pankaj told, “Our coach encouraged us and got our confidence so high that we came back so well in the tournament. He didn’t let anyone’s confidence go down when we were losing, and we owe this to him.”

Despite the number of service errors, Pankaj is confident of bouncing back to form after practice before the finals.

While talking about his team’s strategy, he explained, “We have a plan for every zone and player, which includes where a player will serve, who will block where, where to stand as a defender, and this leads us to a successful performance.”

The last time Bengaluru crossed Ahmedabad’s path, it was beaten 2-3 by the latter. Defenders universal Angamuthu Ramaswamy does not want this result to get to his head and is focused on correcting the negatives from that match.

After being rendered speechless post the semis win, the 28-year-old is grateful to have proved himself after being picked during the auctions.

“I’m speechless (on reaching consecutive finals). I was not retained in the PVL 2 auctions, I thought I would be with another team and start from scratch. However, I would have liked to be selected by this team, but the coach did just that and gave me a chance. I have proved myself. I have known the coach for close to 13 years, so we have a different comfort level.”

Angamuthu felt that the notetaking by Lee would not make much difference. “No matter how many pointers you take, it all comes down to your performance on the court.”

When asked if consecutive matches would affect his team as it did to the Thunderbolts, he sounded optimistic and said, “We are used to playing consecutive matches, so it won’t affect us.”

When and where to watch?

The 2023 Prime Volleyball League final between Ahmedabad Defenders and Bengaluru Torpedoes will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam) channels and streamed on SonyLiv from 7:30PM IST onwards.