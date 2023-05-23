Volleyball

Olympic beach volleyball champion April Ross expecting a baby

Ross, who won a silver medal in London with Jen Kessy and bronze in Rio de Janeiro with Kerri Walsh Jennings, has been coaching and has not played in about a year.

Chennai 23 May, 2023 09:06 IST
FILE PHOTO: April Ross of the USA reacts during the Tokyo Olympics gold medal match against at the Shiokaze Park on August 6, 2021.

FILE PHOTO: April Ross of the USA reacts during the Tokyo Olympics gold medal match against at the Shiokaze Park on August 6, 2021.

Reigning Olympic beach volleyball champion April Ross is pregnant

The gold, silver and bronze medalist announced on Instagram on Monday that she is expecting a baby in October with her husband, Arizona State beach volleyball coach Brad Keenan.

“Been working on this project for a little while now,” Ross wrote next to pictures of her and Keenan holding a strip of ultrasound images. “So happy to announce we’re adding to our family!!”

Ross won the gold medal in Tokyo with Alix Klineman, who is also expecting a baby. Ross, who won a silver medal in London with Jen Kessy and bronze in Rio de Janeiro with Kerri Walsh Jennings, has been coaching and has not played in about a year.

