MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games: India looking to end volleyball medal drought 

The Indian men’s volleyball team last won a medal at the Asian Games 37 years ago, while the women have participated in just four editions of the quadrennial event.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 19:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Netra V
Key player: Guru Prasanth, the Emerging Player of PVL 1 and Most Valuable Player of PVL 2, enhances India’s medal prospects at the Asiad.
Key player: Guru Prasanth, the Emerging Player of PVL 1 and Most Valuable Player of PVL 2, enhances India’s medal prospects at the Asiad. | Photo Credit: PVL
infoIcon

Key player: Guru Prasanth, the Emerging Player of PVL 1 and Most Valuable Player of PVL 2, enhances India’s medal prospects at the Asiad. | Photo Credit: PVL

India’s journey in Asian Games volleyball has seen its share of highs and lows over the decades. The nation’s first taste of success came in 1958, when the men’s team secured a historic bronze medal. This achievement was followed by a silver in 1962, with their only loss coming at the hands of Japan, which claimed gold.

However, the path to glory became increasingly challenging, and it took more than two decades until India could add another medal to its tally — a bronze in 1986. It has been 37 years since India last clinched a medal in volleyball at the Asian Games. The women’s team, on the other hand, has participated in only four Asian Games to date.

The recent editions of the Asian Games have not been kind to India’s volleyball teams. In the last iteration, the men’s team struggled, finishing 12th out of 20 countries after a 1-3 loss to Japan in the round of 16. The women’s team endured similar hardships, securing the 10th spot out of 11 countries with just one win in seven matches.

The introduction of leagues like the Pro Volleyball League in 2019 and the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) in 2022 has raised expectations. Notably, the inclusion of Guru Prasanth, the Emerging Player of PVL 1 and Most Valuable Player of PVL 2, could boost India’s prospects in the upcoming Asian Games.

Japan, China, South Korea, and Iran will be the favourites to clinch the podium places in both men’s and women’s competitions.

SCHEDULE

2022 Asian Games Men’s Volleyball Schedule
19th September 2023, Tuesday
8:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round
India vs Cambodia - Pool C - 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST
20th September 2023, Wednesday
12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round
India vs South Korea- Pool C - 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST
21st September 2023, Thursday
12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round
22nd September 2023, Friday
8:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST - Cross-match for 1st-6th and 7th-12th
24th September 2023, Sunday
12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Rankings for 1st-6th and 7th-12th
25th September 2023, Monday
12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Rankings for 1st-4th, 7th-10th and Final Rankings 11th-12th
26th September 2023, Tuesday
8:00 AM to 7:30 PM IST - Final Rankings 1st to 10th
2022 Asian Games Women’s Volleyball Schedule
30th September 2023, Saturday
8:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round
India vs North Korea - Pool A - 8:00 AM to 10:30 AM IST
1st October 2023, Sunday
12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round
India vs China - Pool A - 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST
2nd October 2023, Monday
12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round
4th October 2023, Wednesday
8:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST - Classification 1st-8th, 9th-13th
5th October 2023, Thursday
8:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST - Classification 1st-8th, 9th-13th
6th October 2023, Friday
8:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST - Semifinals 1st-8th, 9th-13th
7th October 2023, Saturday
8:00 AM to 7:30 PM IST - Final Rankings 1st-12th

SQUADS

India Volleyball Squad:
Men’s team:
Amit, Vinit Kumar, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Muthusamy Appavu, Hari Prasad Bevinakuppe Suresha, Rohit Kumar, Manoj Lakshmipuram Manjunatha, Ukkrapandian Mohan, Ashwal Rai, Santhosh Sahaya Anthoni Raj, Guru Prasanth Subramanian Venkatasubbu, Erin Varghese
Women’s team:
Nirmal, Soorya, Minimol Abraham, Jincy Johnson, Anusree Kambrath Poyilil, Aswani Kandoth, Jini Kovat Shaji, Saranya Narikunnil Salikumar, Shilpa Rajendran Nair Sindhu, Aswathi Raveendran, Shaalini Saravanan, Suji Vijayan

More stories from this issue

Related stories

Related Topics

Prime Volleyball League /

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games: India looking to end volleyball medal drought 
    Netra V
  2. India squad LIVE announcement for Australia ODIs: Ashwin set for comeback before World Cup? where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai City vs Nassaji Mazandaran, AFC Champions League LIVE Score: MCFC 0-0 NAS, Diaz leads attack, updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Milan happy to focus on Newcastle after derby defeat, says Pioli
    AP
  5. The Ronaldo effect: Iranian football fans flock to Cristiano’s hotel before AFC Champions League games
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Volleyball

  1. Asian Games: India looking to end volleyball medal drought 
    Netra V
  2. Poland shows Olympic ambition with European success
    Reuters
  3. Nebraska sets attendance world record for women’s event at 92,003
    Reuters
  4. Asian Games 2023: New dates announced for volleyball trial
    Stan Rayan
  5. Asian Games volleyball team selection trials postponed at last moment
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games: India looking to end volleyball medal drought 
    Netra V
  2. India squad LIVE announcement for Australia ODIs: Ashwin set for comeback before World Cup? where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mumbai City vs Nassaji Mazandaran, AFC Champions League LIVE Score: MCFC 0-0 NAS, Diaz leads attack, updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Milan happy to focus on Newcastle after derby defeat, says Pioli
    AP
  5. The Ronaldo effect: Iranian football fans flock to Cristiano’s hotel before AFC Champions League games
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment