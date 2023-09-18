Asian Games: India looking to end volleyball medal drought 

India’s journey in Asian Games volleyball has seen its share of highs and lows over the decades. The nation’s first taste of success came in 1958, when the men’s team secured a historic bronze medal. This achievement was followed by a silver in 1962, with their only loss coming at the hands of Japan, which claimed gold.

However, the path to glory became increasingly challenging, and it took more than two decades until India could add another medal to its tally — a bronze in 1986. It has been 37 years since India last clinched a medal in volleyball at the Asian Games. The women’s team, on the other hand, has participated in only four Asian Games to date.

The recent editions of the Asian Games have not been kind to India’s volleyball teams. In the last iteration, the men’s team struggled, finishing 12th out of 20 countries after a 1-3 loss to Japan in the round of 16. The women’s team endured similar hardships, securing the 10th spot out of 11 countries with just one win in seven matches.

The introduction of leagues like the Pro Volleyball League in 2019 and the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) in 2022 has raised expectations. Notably, the inclusion of Guru Prasanth, the Emerging Player of PVL 1 and Most Valuable Player of PVL 2, could boost India’s prospects in the upcoming Asian Games.

Japan, China, South Korea, and Iran will be the favourites to clinch the podium places in both men’s and women’s competitions.

SCHEDULE

2022 Asian Games Men’s Volleyball Schedule 19th September 2023, Tuesday 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round India vs Cambodia - Pool C - 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST 20th September 2023, Wednesday 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round India vs South Korea- Pool C - 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST 21st September 2023, Thursday 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round 22nd September 2023, Friday 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST - Cross-match for 1st-6th and 7th-12th 24th September 2023, Sunday 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Rankings for 1st-6th and 7th-12th 25th September 2023, Monday 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Rankings for 1st-4th, 7th-10th and Final Rankings 11th-12th 26th September 2023, Tuesday 8:00 AM to 7:30 PM IST - Final Rankings 1st to 10th

2022 Asian Games Women’s Volleyball Schedule 30th September 2023, Saturday 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round India vs North Korea - Pool A - 8:00 AM to 10:30 AM IST 1st October 2023, Sunday 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round India vs China - Pool A - 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM IST 2nd October 2023, Monday 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM IST - Preliminary Round 4th October 2023, Wednesday 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST - Classification 1st-8th, 9th-13th 5th October 2023, Thursday 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST - Classification 1st-8th, 9th-13th 6th October 2023, Friday 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM IST - Semifinals 1st-8th, 9th-13th 7th October 2023, Saturday 8:00 AM to 7:30 PM IST - Final Rankings 1st-12th

SQUADS

India Volleyball Squad: Men’s team: Amit, Vinit Kumar, Shameemudheen Ammarambath, Muthusamy Appavu, Hari Prasad Bevinakuppe Suresha, Rohit Kumar, Manoj Lakshmipuram Manjunatha, Ukkrapandian Mohan, Ashwal Rai, Santhosh Sahaya Anthoni Raj, Guru Prasanth Subramanian Venkatasubbu, Erin Varghese Women’s team: Nirmal, Soorya, Minimol Abraham, Jincy Johnson, Anusree Kambrath Poyilil, Aswani Kandoth, Jini Kovat Shaji, Saranya Narikunnil Salikumar, Shilpa Rajendran Nair Sindhu, Aswathi Raveendran, Shaalini Saravanan, Suji Vijayan

