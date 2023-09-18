Asian Games: India looking to end volleyball medal drought 

India’s journey in Asian Games volleyball has seen its share of highs and lows over the decades. The nation’s first taste of success came in 1958, when the men’s team secured a historic bronze medal. This achievement was followed by a silver in 1962, with their only loss coming at the hands of Japan, which claimed gold.
However, the path to glory became increasingly challenging, and it took more than two decades until India could add another medal to its tally — a bronze in 1986. It has been 37 years since India last clinched a medal in volleyball at the Asian Games. The women’s team, on the other hand, has participated in only four Asian Games to date.
The recent editions of the Asian Games have not been kind to India’s volleyball teams. In the last iteration, the men’s team struggled, finishing 12th out of 20 countries after a 1-3 loss to Japan in the round of 16. The women’s team endured similar hardships, securing the 10th spot out of 11 countries with just one win in seven matches.
The introduction of leagues like the Pro Volleyball League in 2019 and the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) in 2022 has raised expectations. Notably, the inclusion of Guru Prasanth, the Emerging Player of PVL 1 and Most Valuable Player of PVL 2, could boost India’s prospects in the upcoming Asian Games.
Japan, China, South Korea, and Iran will be the favourites to clinch the podium places in both men’s and women’s competitions.
SCHEDULE
2022 Asian Games Men’s Volleyball Schedule
19th September 2023, Tuesday
20th September 2023, Wednesday
21st September 2023, Thursday
22nd September 2023, Friday
24th September 2023, Sunday
25th September 2023, Monday
26th September 2023, Tuesday
2022 Asian Games Women’s Volleyball Schedule
30th September 2023, Saturday
1st October 2023, Sunday
2nd October 2023, Monday
4th October 2023, Wednesday
5th October 2023, Thursday
6th October 2023, Friday
7th October 2023, Saturday
SQUADS
India Volleyball Squad:
Men’s team:
Women’s team:
