Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy keep medal hopes in sight

In a sport where Asians excel, China is likely to win a significant number of medals at these continental games. Currently, the host has at least two top-10s in each of the five individual sections. This also makes China the favourite for the two team titles.

With traditional badminton powerhouses like Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Korea in the mix, India’s historical struggles in badminton are not unexpected, and this time, player form doesn’t indicate significant improvement from 2018.

In the last edition in Jakarta, India didn’t win any medals apart from P. V. Sindhu’s silver and Saina Nehwal’s bronze in singles. H. S. Prannoy, ranked World No. 6, offers hope among the singles players in Hangzhou. However, former World No. 1 K. Srikanth, currently ranked 20th, needs to rely on his experience and fitness to have a chance at surprising everyone and reach the podium.

In the men’s team event, India will rely on players like Lakshya Sen, currently ranked 12th globally, and the emerging talent of Mithun Manjunath, in addition to Prannoy and Srikanth. Their success will hinge on replicating the form that secured the 2022 Thomas Cup. They will hope that the World No. 2 pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, will perform at their best in crucial matches. Another duo, Dhruv Kapila and M. R. Arjun, ranked 34th, will also be part of individual doubles.

India has often relied on women’s singles for success in badminton over the past two decades, but this time the prospects appear less promising for them.

Sindhu is going through her worst year and is ranked 14th in the world and 11th among the Asians. Having returned from injury and dealing with fitness issues, Sindhu has the experience to draw from, but her play does not appear the same. The sharpness in her forehand strokes is missing, and her court coverage in longer rallies leaves much to be desired. Sindhu needs to desperately rediscover the appetite of the old. In short, eight first-round exits so far this year tell a sorry tale.

Saina, a seasoned player, is no longer part of the team due to her struggles with injuries and form, which caused her world ranking to drop to 51. Her replacement, Ashmita Chaliha, ranked 46th, will need time to establish herself as a formidable contender when competing against the top players.

In the women’s team event, too, India lacks the bite. The quartet of Sindhu, Ashmita, Anupama Upadhyaya, and Malvika Bansod in singles and the doubles options of World No. 17 Gayatri Gopichand-Tressa Jolly and Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto will be good against weaker teams, but once they run into tougher rivals, it could be a different story.

If we take a closer look at the individual medal prospects, it is futile to look beyond Satwik-Chirag and Prannoy, with Sindhu holding a slim, outside chance.

Indian badminton team for Asian Games 2023 Men’s singles: HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth (individual/team), Lakshya Sen and Mithun Manjunath (team) Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun (individual/team) Women’s singles: PV Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha (individual/team), Anupama Upadhyaya and Malvika Bansod (team) Women’s doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly and Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto (individual/team) Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor /N Sikki Reddy and Sai Pratheek K/Tanisha Crasto

Asian Games 2023 Badminton Schedule September 28, Thursday- Women’s team and men’s team - First round- 6:30 AM to 11:30 AM September 28, Thursday - Women’s team and men’s team - First round - 2:30 PM to 7:30 PM September 29, Friday - Women’s team - Quarter-final - 6:30 AM to 11:30 AM September 29, Friday - Men’s team - Quarter-final - 2:30 PM to 7:30 PM September 30, Saturday - Women’s team - Semi-final - 6:30 AM to 11:30 AM September 30, Saturday - Men’s team - Semi-final - 2:30 PM to 7:30 PM October 1, Sunday - Women’s team - Final - 6:30 AM to 11:30 AM October 1, Sunday - Men’s team - Final - 2:30 PM to 7:30 PM October 2, Monday - Men’s singles/women’s singles/men’s doubles/mixed doubles - First round - 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM October 3, Tuesday - Men’s singles/women’s singles - Second round - 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM October 3, Tuesday - Women’s doubles - First round - 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM October 4, Wednesday - Men’s singles/women’s singles - Third round - 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM October 4, Wednesday - Men’s doubles/women’s doubles/mixed doubles - Second round - 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM October 5, Thursday - Men’s singles/women’s singles/men’s doubles/women’s doubles/mixed doubles - Quarter-finals - 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM October 6, Friday - Men’s singles/women’s singles/men’s doubles/women’s doubles/mixed doubles - Semi-finals - 6:30 AM -12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 7:30 PM October 7, Saturday - Men’s singles/women’s singles/men’s doubles/women’s doubles/mixed doubles - Finals - 11:30 AM to 5:30 PM

