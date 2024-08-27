Delhi Half Marathon: Harmanpreet Kaur, Sarabjot Singh launch race day tee

The captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur and Olympic medalist Sarabjot Singh, led a colourful run through Lodhi Colony in the Capital, while launching the Race Day Tee, in a spectacular fashion through drones as well, for the 19th Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon scheduled to be held on October 20.

With the slogan reading #AaRangDeDilli, the official partner Puma India has designed the race day t-shirts in pink and orange for men, while the women will sport purple and red.

“Running is the simplest, yet the most powerful form of exercise. It has played a critical role in my sporting career, building physical endurance and mental resilience. Leading this colourful march today in the capital is my way of sharing our love for running,” said Harmanpreet Kaur.

“I run before every important match as it helps clear my mind. Am excited to be part of this journey through Puma and I look forward to seeing the streets of Delhi come alive with runners on the race day in October,” said Sarabjot Singh.

The Managing Director of Puma India, Karthik Balagopalan, was happy with the vibrant launch.

“Running has emerged as one of the fastest growing sport in India. As we mark our 11th year of collaboration, we are confident that our high-performance tees will continue to enhance every runner’s experience and performance,” said Balagopalan.

From a race with a few hundred locals, the Delhi Half Marathon has expanded to 5,30,000 participants from across the country.

“Each year 1000-plus new runners take up the sport of running, a clear indication of its growing popularity in our country,” said Anil Singh, Managing Director of Procam International, which has been instrumental in making the Delhi Half Marathon, an iconic event in the country’s sporting calendar.