Asian Games 2023: Full Badminton schedule, dates, time, venues

The badminton events at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou are scheduled to be held from September 28 to October 7 at the Binjiang Gymnasium.
With medals up for grabs in seven events, India will look to win its first-ever gold medal in badminton.
Badminton will start with team events. The singles and doubles event will start on October 2.
P.V. Sindhu - two-time Olympic gold-medallist - will spearhead India’s challenge in the women’s and team events.
H.S. Prannoy is the highest-ranked player from India at the Asian Games 2023, while the duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be the main hope in doubles.
Badminton made its debut at the Asian Games in 1962. India has one silver and nine bronze medals in the sport in the competition’s history.
Asian Games 2023 badminton schedule
September 28, Thursday- Women’s team and men’s team - First round- 6:30 AM to 11:30 AM
September 28, Thursday - Women’s team and men’s team - First round - 2:30 PM to 7:30 PM
September 29, Friday - Women’s team - Quarter-final - 6:30 AM to 11:30 AM
September 29, Friday - Men’s team - Quarter-final - 2:30 PM to 7:30 PM
September 30, Saturday - Women’s team - Semi-final - 6:30 AM to 11:30 AM
September 30, Saturday - Men’s team - Semi-final - 2:30 PM to 7:30 PM
October 1, Sunday - Women’s team - Final - 6:30 AM to 11:30 AM
October 1, Sunday - Men’s team - Final - 2:30 PM to 7:30 PM
October 2, Monday - Men’s singles/women’s singles/men’s doubles/mixed doubles - First round - 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM
October 3, Tuesday - Men’s singles/women’s singles - Second round - 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM
October 3, Tuesday - Women’s doubles - First round - 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM
October 4, Wednesday - Men’s singles/women’s singles - Third round - 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM
October 4, Wednesday - Men’s doubles/women’s doubles/mixed doubles - Second round - 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM
October 5, Thursday - Men’s singles/women’s singles/men’s doubles/women’s doubles/mixed doubles - Quarter-finals - 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM
October 6, Friday - Men’s singles/women’s singles/men’s doubles/women’s doubles/mixed doubles - Semi-finals - 6:30 AM -12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 7:30 PM
October 7, Saturday - Men’s singles/women’s singles/men’s doubles/women’s doubles/mixed doubles - Finals - 11:30 AM to 5:30 PM
