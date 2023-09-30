MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Archery at Asian Games 2023 preview, squad, schedule - Indians aim to compound their form

For a country that did not have a single world champion, the compound archers’ performance has not only raised India’s stature but has also given them new self-belief ahead of the Asiad.

Published : Sep 30, 2023 20:09 IST , Kolkata - 3 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Young and hungry: The 17-year-old Aditi Swami made the world take note of her exploits when she secured the under-18 and senior World titles within a month’s time and became the youngest World champion.
Young and hungry: The 17-year-old Aditi Swami made the world take note of her exploits when she secured the under-18 and senior World titles within a month’s time and became the youngest World champion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Young and hungry: The 17-year-old Aditi Swami made the world take note of her exploits when she secured the under-18 and senior World titles within a month’s time and became the youngest World champion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

On the back of a series of fine performances, including three historic World titles, the Indian compound archers make the country a strong force to reckon with in the archery competitions of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

For a country that did not have a single World champion, the compound archers’ unprecedented performance, including men and women individual crowns as the women’s team title, in the World championships in Berlin in July, has not only raised India’s stature but has also given its archers new self-belief ahead of the continental extravaganza.

The 17-year-old Aditi Swami made the world take note of her exploits when she secured the under-18 and senior World titles within a month’s time and became the youngest World champion. She, along with the seasoned V. Jyothi Surekha and Parneet Kaur, made history by winning the women’s team gold, which was India’s maiden Worlds gold medal.

Ojas Deotale shot a perfect 150 in the final to pocket the men’s individual crown and triple the delight.

India Archery Squad:
Men’s recurve: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke
Women’s recurve: Bhajan Kaur, Prachi Singh, Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur
Men’s compound: Prathamesh Jawkar, Rajat Chauhan, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma
Women’s compound: Avneet Kaur, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Parneet Kaur

The compound archers’ noteworthy collection of 11 medals, including seven gold, in the four stages of the World Cup this year speaks of their consistency. Jyothi led the pack making her contributing in six, including two individual, while the promising Aditi, Parneet and Avneet Kaur also displayed their good form resulting in podium finishes.

The men, too, returned impressive results with Prathamesh Jawkar and Abhishek Verma claiming individual gold medals and the two along with Deotale picking up a bronze and a gold in the men’s team event in third and fourth stages.

Not to forget Jyothi and Deotale’s two mixed team gold medals in the first two stages. As well as Prathamesh’s silver medal in the Archery World Cup Final this month, after narrowly losing to Denmark’s Mathias Fullerton.

For the Indians, the South Korean and Chinese Taipei archers will pose the main challenge. But the medal-winning performances in different conditions across the world should motivate Indian archers to aim for a rich haul of medals.

READ:Indians who broke World Records at Asian Games 2023

In recurve, which is an Olympic discipline, the Indians may not have bagged any World championships medals this year, but have performed decently in the World Cups. The men’s team tasted success, winning a silver and two bronze.

Individually, B. Dhiraj, who took a bronze in Stage-1 and contributed to all the three team medals, has shown good form. The experienced Atanu Das and Tushar Shelke have shot well to be among medals.

The women don’t have much to show except a lone bronze medal in Stage-4 in August, but the late success should spur them in the Asian Games.

The Koreans, packed with World and Olympic medalists, are far superior in recurve and will not give an inch. China, Chinese Taipei and Japan are some other countries which will make the competition tougher.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2023: Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin qualify for men’s long jump final

The Indian recurve archers would do well to ensure podium finishes in the Asian Games, where quota places are up for grabs for the 2024 Olympics. One mixed team champion and two individuals per gender will qualify for the Paris Games.

So far, India has won 10 medals, including one gold, four silver and five bronze, at the Asian Games. In the previous edition in Bangkok in 2018, compound archers of the country had bagged two silver medals in men and women team events.

Fielding a stronger and in-form squad this time, India should give a much-improved performance in Hangzhou.

SCHEDULE
1st October 2023, Sunday
Qualifications rounds:
50m Compound Archery Men and Women - 6:30 AM to 8:55 AM IST
70m Recurve Archery Women - 10:00 AM to 12:05 PM IST
70m Recurve Archery Men - 12:45 PM to 3:10 PM IST
2nd October 2023, Monday
Mixed teams Recurve and Compound Round of 16 - 6:10 AM to 6:35 AM IST
Compound Men’s and Women’s team Round of 16 - 7:10 AM to 7:40 AM IST
Recurve Men’s and Women’s team Round of 16 - 8:20 AM to 8:50 AM IST
Individual Elimination Rounds:
Compound Men and Compound Women, Round of 64, Round of 32 and Round of 16 - 11:20 PM to 12:50 PM IST
Recurve Men and Compound Women, Round of 64, Round of 32 and Round of 16 - 1:40 PM to 3:10 PM IST
3rd October 2023, Tuesday
Compound Women’s Quarterfinals - 6:10 AM to 7:30 AM IST
Compound Men’s Quarterfinals - 7:30 AM to 8:50 AM IST
Compound Women’s Semifinals - 8:50 AM to 9:30 AM IST
Compound Men’s Semifinals - 9:30 AM to 10:10 AM IST
Recurve Women’s Quarterfinals - 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM IST
Recurve Men’s Quarterfinals - 11:50 AM to 1:10 PM IST
Recurve Women’s Semifinals - 1:10 PM to 1:50 PM IST
Recurve Men’s Semifinals - 1:50 PM to 2:30 PM IST
4th October 2023, Wednesday
Compound Mixed team Quarterfinals - 6:10 AM to 7:30 AM IST
Compound Mixed team Semifinals - 7:30 AM to 8:10 AM IST
Compound Mixed team Bronze medal match - 8:10 AM to 8:30 AM IST
Compound Mixed team Gold medal match - 8:30 AM to 8:50 AM IST
Recurve Mixed team Quarterfinals - 11:30 AM to 12:50 PM IST
Recurve Mixed team Semifinals - 12:50 PM to 1:30 PM IST
Recurve Mixed team Bronze medal match - 1:30 PM to 1:50 PM IST
Recurve Mixed team Gold medal match - 1:50 PM to 2:10 PM IST
5th October 2023, Thursday
Compound Women’s Team Quarterfinals - 6:10 AM to 7:50 AM IST
Compound Women’s Team Semifinals - 7:50 AM to 8:40 AM IST
Compound Women’s Team Bronze medal match - 8:40 AM to 9:05 AM IST
Compound Women’s Team Gold medal match - 9:05 AM to 9:30 AM IST
Compound Men’s Team Quarterfinals - 11:30 AM to 1:10 PM IST
Compound Men’s Team Semifinals - 1:10 PM to 2:00 PM IST
Compound Men’s Team Bronze medal match - 2:00 PM to 2:25 PM IST
Compound Men’s Team Gold medal match - 2:25 PM to 2:50 PM IST
6th October 2023, Friday
Recurve Women’s Team Quarterfinals - 6:10 AM to 7:50 AM IST
Recurve Women’s Team Semifinals - 7:50 AM to 8:40 AM IST
Recurve Women’s Team Bronze medal match - 8:40 AM to 9:05 AM IST
Recurve Women’s Team Gold medal match - 9:05 AM to 9:30 AM IST
Recurve Men’s Team Quarterfinals - 11:30 AM to 1:10 PM IST
Recurve Men’s Team Semifinals - 1:10 PM to 2:00 PM IST
Recurve Men’s Team Bronze medal match - 2:00 PM to 2:25 PM IST
Recurve Men’s Team Gold medal match - 2:25 PM to 2:50 PM IST
7th October 2023, Saturday
Compound Women’s Bronze medal match - 6:10 AM to 6:30 AM IST
Compound Women’s Gold medal match - 6:30 AM to 6:50 AM IST
Compound Men’s Bronze medal match - 6:50 AM to 7:10 AM IST
Compound Men’s Gold medal match - 7:10 AM to 7:30 AM IST
Recurve Women’s Bronze medal match - 7:40 AM to 8:00 AM IST
Recurve Women’s Gold medal match - 8:00 AM to 8:20 AM IST
Recurve Men’s Bronze medal match - 8:20 AM to 8:40 AM IST
Recurve Men’s Gold medal match - 8:40 AM to 9:00 AM IST

More stories from this issue

Related Topics

Atanu Das /

Jyothi Surekha Vennam

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Santosh Trophy 2023: Former champion Kerala’s preparations marred by rain as it braces for tough group
    Stan Rayan
  2. Archery at Asian Games 2023 preview, squad, schedule - Indians aim to compound their form
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, EB 0-0 HFC; ISL 2023-24: Match kicks-off; Red and Gold searches for first win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 30- India wins gold in squash men’s team, tennis mixed doubles; IND 4th with 10 gold, 38 medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Martinez and Reguilon ruled out for Premier League clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Magazine

  1. Archery at Asian Games 2023 preview, squad, schedule - Indians aim to compound their form
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Asian Games 2023, athletics preview: A fine stage to brush away Budapest disappointment
    Stan Rayan
  3. Asian Games 2023, Tennis Preview: Ankita eyes Paris 2024 spot as history beckons in Hangzhou
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you
    Ayon Sengupta
  5. Cricket rules in focus: Changes over the years in ODIs
    Lalith Kalidas,V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Santosh Trophy 2023: Former champion Kerala’s preparations marred by rain as it braces for tough group
    Stan Rayan
  2. Archery at Asian Games 2023 preview, squad, schedule - Indians aim to compound their form
    Y. B. Sarangi
  3. East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, EB 0-0 HFC; ISL 2023-24: Match kicks-off; Red and Gold searches for first win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 30- India wins gold in squash men’s team, tennis mixed doubles; IND 4th with 10 gold, 38 medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Martinez and Reguilon ruled out for Premier League clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment