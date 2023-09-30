Archery at Asian Games 2023 preview, squad, schedule - Indians aim to compound their form

On the back of a series of fine performances, including three historic World titles, the Indian compound archers make the country a strong force to reckon with in the archery competitions of the Hangzhou Asian Games.

For a country that did not have a single World champion, the compound archers’ unprecedented performance, including men and women individual crowns as the women’s team title, in the World championships in Berlin in July, has not only raised India’s stature but has also given its archers new self-belief ahead of the continental extravaganza.

The 17-year-old Aditi Swami made the world take note of her exploits when she secured the under-18 and senior World titles within a month’s time and became the youngest World champion. She, along with the seasoned V. Jyothi Surekha and Parneet Kaur, made history by winning the women’s team gold, which was India’s maiden Worlds gold medal.

Ojas Deotale shot a perfect 150 in the final to pocket the men’s individual crown and triple the delight.

India Archery Squad: Men’s recurve: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke Women’s recurve: Bhajan Kaur, Prachi Singh, Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur Men’s compound: Prathamesh Jawkar, Rajat Chauhan, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma Women’s compound: Avneet Kaur, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Parneet Kaur

The compound archers’ noteworthy collection of 11 medals, including seven gold, in the four stages of the World Cup this year speaks of their consistency. Jyothi led the pack making her contributing in six, including two individual, while the promising Aditi, Parneet and Avneet Kaur also displayed their good form resulting in podium finishes.

The men, too, returned impressive results with Prathamesh Jawkar and Abhishek Verma claiming individual gold medals and the two along with Deotale picking up a bronze and a gold in the men’s team event in third and fourth stages.

Not to forget Jyothi and Deotale’s two mixed team gold medals in the first two stages. As well as Prathamesh’s silver medal in the Archery World Cup Final this month, after narrowly losing to Denmark’s Mathias Fullerton.

For the Indians, the South Korean and Chinese Taipei archers will pose the main challenge. But the medal-winning performances in different conditions across the world should motivate Indian archers to aim for a rich haul of medals.

In recurve, which is an Olympic discipline, the Indians may not have bagged any World championships medals this year, but have performed decently in the World Cups. The men’s team tasted success, winning a silver and two bronze.

Individually, B. Dhiraj, who took a bronze in Stage-1 and contributed to all the three team medals, has shown good form. The experienced Atanu Das and Tushar Shelke have shot well to be among medals.

The women don’t have much to show except a lone bronze medal in Stage-4 in August, but the late success should spur them in the Asian Games.

The Koreans, packed with World and Olympic medalists, are far superior in recurve and will not give an inch. China, Chinese Taipei and Japan are some other countries which will make the competition tougher.

The Indian recurve archers would do well to ensure podium finishes in the Asian Games, where quota places are up for grabs for the 2024 Olympics. One mixed team champion and two individuals per gender will qualify for the Paris Games.

So far, India has won 10 medals, including one gold, four silver and five bronze, at the Asian Games. In the previous edition in Bangkok in 2018, compound archers of the country had bagged two silver medals in men and women team events.

Fielding a stronger and in-form squad this time, India should give a much-improved performance in Hangzhou.

SCHEDULE 1st October 2023, Sunday Qualifications rounds: 50m Compound Archery Men and Women - 6:30 AM to 8:55 AM IST 70m Recurve Archery Women - 10:00 AM to 12:05 PM IST 70m Recurve Archery Men - 12:45 PM to 3:10 PM IST 2nd October 2023, Monday Mixed teams Recurve and Compound Round of 16 - 6:10 AM to 6:35 AM IST Compound Men’s and Women’s team Round of 16 - 7:10 AM to 7:40 AM IST Recurve Men’s and Women’s team Round of 16 - 8:20 AM to 8:50 AM IST Individual Elimination Rounds: Compound Men and Compound Women, Round of 64, Round of 32 and Round of 16 - 11:20 PM to 12:50 PM IST Recurve Men and Compound Women, Round of 64, Round of 32 and Round of 16 - 1:40 PM to 3:10 PM IST 3rd October 2023, Tuesday Compound Women’s Quarterfinals - 6:10 AM to 7:30 AM IST Compound Men’s Quarterfinals - 7:30 AM to 8:50 AM IST Compound Women’s Semifinals - 8:50 AM to 9:30 AM IST Compound Men’s Semifinals - 9:30 AM to 10:10 AM IST Recurve Women’s Quarterfinals - 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM IST Recurve Men’s Quarterfinals - 11:50 AM to 1:10 PM IST Recurve Women’s Semifinals - 1:10 PM to 1:50 PM IST Recurve Men’s Semifinals - 1:50 PM to 2:30 PM IST 4th October 2023, Wednesday Compound Mixed team Quarterfinals - 6:10 AM to 7:30 AM IST Compound Mixed team Semifinals - 7:30 AM to 8:10 AM IST Compound Mixed team Bronze medal match - 8:10 AM to 8:30 AM IST Compound Mixed team Gold medal match - 8:30 AM to 8:50 AM IST Recurve Mixed team Quarterfinals - 11:30 AM to 12:50 PM IST Recurve Mixed team Semifinals - 12:50 PM to 1:30 PM IST Recurve Mixed team Bronze medal match - 1:30 PM to 1:50 PM IST Recurve Mixed team Gold medal match - 1:50 PM to 2:10 PM IST 5th October 2023, Thursday Compound Women’s Team Quarterfinals - 6:10 AM to 7:50 AM IST Compound Women’s Team Semifinals - 7:50 AM to 8:40 AM IST Compound Women’s Team Bronze medal match - 8:40 AM to 9:05 AM IST Compound Women’s Team Gold medal match - 9:05 AM to 9:30 AM IST Compound Men’s Team Quarterfinals - 11:30 AM to 1:10 PM IST Compound Men’s Team Semifinals - 1:10 PM to 2:00 PM IST Compound Men’s Team Bronze medal match - 2:00 PM to 2:25 PM IST Compound Men’s Team Gold medal match - 2:25 PM to 2:50 PM IST 6th October 2023, Friday Recurve Women’s Team Quarterfinals - 6:10 AM to 7:50 AM IST Recurve Women’s Team Semifinals - 7:50 AM to 8:40 AM IST Recurve Women’s Team Bronze medal match - 8:40 AM to 9:05 AM IST Recurve Women’s Team Gold medal match - 9:05 AM to 9:30 AM IST Recurve Men’s Team Quarterfinals - 11:30 AM to 1:10 PM IST Recurve Men’s Team Semifinals - 1:10 PM to 2:00 PM IST Recurve Men’s Team Bronze medal match - 2:00 PM to 2:25 PM IST Recurve Men’s Team Gold medal match - 2:25 PM to 2:50 PM IST 7th October 2023, Saturday Compound Women’s Bronze medal match - 6:10 AM to 6:30 AM IST Compound Women’s Gold medal match - 6:30 AM to 6:50 AM IST Compound Men’s Bronze medal match - 6:50 AM to 7:10 AM IST Compound Men’s Gold medal match - 7:10 AM to 7:30 AM IST Recurve Women’s Bronze medal match - 7:40 AM to 8:00 AM IST Recurve Women’s Gold medal match - 8:00 AM to 8:20 AM IST Recurve Men’s Bronze medal match - 8:20 AM to 8:40 AM IST Recurve Men’s Gold medal match - 8:40 AM to 9:00 AM IST

