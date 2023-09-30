Archery at Asian Games 2023 preview, squad, schedule - Indians aim to compound their form

On the back of a series of fine performances, including three historic World titles, the Indian compound archers make the country a strong force to reckon with in the archery competitions of the Hangzhou Asian Games.
For a country that did not have a single World champion, the compound archers’ unprecedented performance, including men and women individual crowns as the women’s team title, in the World championships in Berlin in July, has not only raised India’s stature but has also given its archers new self-belief ahead of the continental extravaganza.
The 17-year-old Aditi Swami made the world take note of her exploits when she secured the under-18 and senior World titles within a month’s time and became the youngest World champion. She, along with the seasoned V. Jyothi Surekha and Parneet Kaur, made history by winning the women’s team gold, which was India’s maiden Worlds gold medal.
Ojas Deotale shot a perfect 150 in the final to pocket the men’s individual crown and triple the delight.
India Archery Squad:
The compound archers’ noteworthy collection of 11 medals, including seven gold, in the four stages of the World Cup this year speaks of their consistency. Jyothi led the pack making her contributing in six, including two individual, while the promising Aditi, Parneet and Avneet Kaur also displayed their good form resulting in podium finishes.
The men, too, returned impressive results with Prathamesh Jawkar and Abhishek Verma claiming individual gold medals and the two along with Deotale picking up a bronze and a gold in the men’s team event in third and fourth stages.
Not to forget Jyothi and Deotale’s two mixed team gold medals in the first two stages. As well as Prathamesh’s silver medal in the Archery World Cup Final this month, after narrowly losing to Denmark’s Mathias Fullerton.
For the Indians, the South Korean and Chinese Taipei archers will pose the main challenge. But the medal-winning performances in different conditions across the world should motivate Indian archers to aim for a rich haul of medals.
READ:Indians who broke World Records at Asian Games 2023
In recurve, which is an Olympic discipline, the Indians may not have bagged any World championships medals this year, but have performed decently in the World Cups. The men’s team tasted success, winning a silver and two bronze.
Individually, B. Dhiraj, who took a bronze in Stage-1 and contributed to all the three team medals, has shown good form. The experienced Atanu Das and Tushar Shelke have shot well to be among medals.
The women don’t have much to show except a lone bronze medal in Stage-4 in August, but the late success should spur them in the Asian Games.
The Koreans, packed with World and Olympic medalists, are far superior in recurve and will not give an inch. China, Chinese Taipei and Japan are some other countries which will make the competition tougher.
ALSO READ: Asian Games 2023: Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin qualify for men’s long jump final
The Indian recurve archers would do well to ensure podium finishes in the Asian Games, where quota places are up for grabs for the 2024 Olympics. One mixed team champion and two individuals per gender will qualify for the Paris Games.
So far, India has won 10 medals, including one gold, four silver and five bronze, at the Asian Games. In the previous edition in Bangkok in 2018, compound archers of the country had bagged two silver medals in men and women team events.
Fielding a stronger and in-form squad this time, India should give a much-improved performance in Hangzhou.
SCHEDULE
1st October 2023, Sunday
2nd October 2023, Monday
3rd October 2023, Tuesday
4th October 2023, Wednesday
5th October 2023, Thursday
6th October 2023, Friday
7th October 2023, Saturday
