Indians who broke World Records at Asian Games 2023

10m Air Rifle Team Men

The men’s 10m air rifle team, comprising Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, bagged India’s first Asian Games 2023 gold medal in Hangzhou.

In the individual qualification round, the trio shot a total of 1893.7, 0.4 points more than the previous world record score set by China last month in the Baku World Championship.

China also ended up losing its place on the Asian Record (1887.4) and Games Record (1886.4) charts after the event.

SIFT KAUR SAMRA- (Women’s 50m rifle 3-position)

Sift Kaur Samra won gold in the women’s 50m rifle 3-position individual event by breaking the World Record with a score of 469.6 ahead of China’s Zhang Qiongyue.

Zhang scored 462.3 to win silver and Ashi Chouksey finished with a score of 451.9 to bag bronze.

Seonaid McIntosh of Great Britain held the previous World Record in the event with 467 points.

Samra also broke the Asian and Games Record with her performance in the final. Chang Jing of China and Mongolia’s Gankhuyag Nandinzaya held the previous Asian and Games Record with 463.3 and 458.8 points, respectively.

50m Rifle 3P Team Men

Shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran clinched gold in men’s rifle 3P team event.

En route to their gold medal, the Indian shooters also broke the World Record after achieving a cumulative 1769 points, eight more than the previous record set by the United States in 2022 at the CAT championships.

Swapnil and Aishwary amassed an identical 591 cumulative points to finish first and second respectively in the qualification event to advance into the final, which will happen later in the day. Despite ending up on same points, Swapnil(33) finished above compatriot Aishwary(27) in the rankings table due to superior inner 10s record.

Additionally, both the shooters set a new qualification Asian Games and Asian record.