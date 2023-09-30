Asian Games 2023, September 30, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for gold medal match; Sreeshankar, Aldrin, Yarraji among athletes to qualify for final

- September 30, 2023 08:09Women’s Heptathlon: High Jump- Swapna Barman clears 1.67m
The Indian continues her run in the high jump of women’s heptathlon. She clears 1.67m with ease in her second jump.
- September 30, 2023 08:02Canoe Sprint: Women’s Kayak Double 500m Heats
India finishes fourth in the Women’s Kayak Double 500m Heat 2 and fails to make it through directly to the final.
The Indian pair of Binita Chanu Oinam and Parvathy Geetha finished with a time of 2:06.956 to seal passage through to the semifinal.
- September 30, 2023 08:00Women’s Heptathlon - High Jump
Swapna Barman starts with a jump at 1.64m to move into first place.
Nandini Agasara is ninth at the moment with her last successful attempt coming at 1.61m.
- September 30, 2023 07:57Kurash: Men’s 66kg R16 - Keshav loses 10-0
India’s Keshav lost his Kurash Men’s 66kg Round of 16 bout to South Korea’s Jaedeog Kwon 10-0.
- September 30, 2023 07:48Golf: Women’s Round 3 - Aditi Ashok rises to number 1
India’s Aditi Ashok leads the standings in Round 3 of the Women’s Individual Golf with an overall score of 18 under par after 11 holes today. She is 7 under par in today’s round 3.
Pranavi Urs is T11 with 6 under par overall and Avani Prashanth is T16 with 2 under par overall.
In the Team standings, India are third currently with 24 under par behind China and Thailand.
- September 30, 2023 07:43Shooting: Men’s 75-Trap Qualification - Kynan, Zoravar currently in top 6
India’s Kynan Darius Chenai and Zoravar Singh Sandhu shot 25 in the Qualification rounds of the Trap-75 event. Both were tied for first place at the end of the event.
Prithviraj Tondaiman’s 24 will not be enough to take him through to the final.
India currently leads the charts in the Team standings with 74 points ahead of China with 73.
- September 30, 2023 07:37Canoe Sprint: Men’s 1000m Heat 1 - Niraj qualifies for SF
India’s Niraj Verma finished sixth among six competitors in the Men’s 1000m Canoe Single Heat 1 to miss out on a place in the final. He will participate in the semifinal later in the day.
- September 30, 2023 07:34Roller Skating: Men’s Speed Skating 10000m final - Anand and Siddhant finish 6th, 7th
Anandkumar Velkumar and Siddhant Rahul Kamble finished sixth and seventh respectively in the Men’s Speed Skating 10000m final.
Anand finished with a time of 15:40.978 while Siddhant clocked 15:57.944. Byeonhee Jeong of South Korea won gold with a time of 15:39.867.
- September 30, 2023 07:31Men’s Long Jump: Sreesankar, Aldrin qualify for final
Jeswin Aldrin’s third attempt of 7.67 was enough to see him through the final of the Men’s Long Jump after finishing second in his heat.
Murali Sreesankar qualified for the final directly after his first jump of 7.97 was over the 7.90m qualification cut-off.
- September 30, 2023 07:28Kurash: Women’s 52kg R-32 - Pincky wins, Suchika loses
India’s Pincky Balhara beat Turkmenistan’s Ayshirin Haydarova 5-0 to qualify for the Round of 16.
Suchika Tariyal lost her bout 3-8 to Charmea Quelino from the Philippines.
- September 30, 2023 07:25Men’s 1500m Heat 2: Jinson Johnson qualifies
There will be two Indians in the men’s 1500m final as Jinson Johnson also advances through his heat.
The Indian finished fifth with a time of 3:56.22 to seal an automatic qualification spot.
- September 30, 2023 07:17Men’s 1500m Heat 1 - Ajay Kumar finishes second
India’s Ajay Kumar Saroj breezes through to the final with a timing of 3:51.93, finishing second in his heat.
Saudi Arabia’s Raed Aljadani finished first with 3:51.80.
- September 30, 2023 07:15Men’s Long Jump: Aldrin records 7.67 in third jump
Aldrin lands at a distance of 7.67m in the third and final try. This is not good enough for an automatic qualification but it moves him to second in his group, and likely to finish in the top 12.
- September 30, 2023 07:12Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification - Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for Gold medal match
India’s Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol secured their place in the gold medal match of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event after topping the charts with 577 points after 3 series of shots. The pair will face China for gold.
Pakistan, Japan, Korea and Iran booked their place in the bronze medal matches.
- September 30, 2023 07:08Men’s Long Jump: Aldrin faults in second attempt as well
Another no jump for Jeswin Aldrin. He has one attempt left to record a distance and aim for the final.
- September 30, 2023 07:02Roller Skating: Women’s Speed Skating 10000m - Aarathy and Heeral finish 5th and 7th
India’s Aarathy Kasturi Raj and Heeral Sadhu finished 5th and 7th respectively in the Women’s Speed Skating 10000m final.
- September 30, 2023 06:59Women’s 100m Hurdles - Nithya Ramraj finishes 5th, qualifies for final
India’s Nithya Ramraj finished fifth in the second heat of the Women’s 100m hurdles event with a time of 13.30. She looks set to qualify as one of the fastest finishers outside the top 3.
Yanni Wu of China won the heat with a time of 12.80.
- September 30, 2023 06:52Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification
Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol are currently placed first with 368 points after nine shots in series 2.
Pakistan’s Kishmala Talat and Gulfam Joseph are currently ranked second.
- September 30, 2023 06:49Women’s 100m hurdles - Yarraji finishes second in Heats
Jyothi Yarraji finished second in Heat 1 of the Women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 13.03. She qualifies directly for the final.
China’s Yuwei Lin finished first with a personal best time of 12.79.
- September 30, 2023 06:45Men’s Long Jump - Sreesankar through to final, Aldrin faults
Jeswin Aldrin faults in first attempt during the Men’s Long Jump Qualification Heat 1.
Murali Sreesankar jumps a 7.97 in his first attempt in the Long Jump Heat 2. He qualifies for the final with his first jump.
- September 30, 2023 06:43Women’s Heptathlon 100m hurdles: Sapna finishes 2nd
Swapna Barman 2nd in Women’s Heptathlon 100m hurdles
The Indian clocks a time of 13.88 to finish second in her heat behind China’s Zheng Ninali.
- September 30, 2023 06:39Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification
Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol in action for India in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.
They are currently placed third with 135 points after 7 shots in series 1.
- September 30, 2023 06:35Shooting: Trap-75 Men’s Qualification
Kynan Darius Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Zoravar Singh Sandhu in action for India in the Qualification round of Trap-75.
Chenai and Tondaiman have shot 5 at the end of Round 1.
- September 30, 2023 06:20ATHLETICS Schedule Morning session
6:35 AM onwards: Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Groups A and B - Murali Sreeshankar & Jeswin Aldrin
6:38 AM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara
6:45 AM onwards: Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats (1 & 2) - Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj
7:05 AM onwards: Men’s 1500m Round 1 Heats - Ajay Kumar Saroj & Jinson Johnson
7:20 AM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon High Jump- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara
- September 30, 2023 06:11Follow all the live action from athletics here!
- September 30, 2023 06:03Catch all the highlights from yesterday!
- September 30, 2023 05:50Today’s Schedule for Indian athletes
3x3 BASKETBALL
10:55 AM: Men’s qualification to quarterfinals - India vs Iran
1:00 PM: Women’s qualification to quarterfinals - India vs Malaysia
(3:30 PM onwards quarterfinals, subject to qualification)
ATHLETICS
6:35 AM onwards: Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Groups A and B - Murali Sreeshankar & Jeswin Aldrin
6:38 AM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara
6:45 AM onwards: Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats (1 & 2) - Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj
7:05 AM onwards: Men’s 1500m Round 1 Heats - Ajay Kumar Saroj & Jinson Johnson
7:20 AM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon High Jump- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara
4:40 PM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara
5:30 PM onwards: Women’s 400m Final - Aishwarya Kailash Mishra
5:40 PM onwards: Men’s 400m Final - Muhammed Ajmal
5:50 PM onwards Men’s 10,000m Final - Karthik Kumar, Gulveer Singh
6:35 PM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon 200m - Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara
BADMINTON
2:30 PM onwards: Men’s Team Semifinal- India vs South Korea
BOXING
11:30 AM onwards: Women’s 54kg Quarterfinals - Preeti (IND) vs Zhaina Shekerbekova (KAZ)
12:15 PM onwards: Women’s 75kg Quarterfinals - Lovlina Borgohain (IND) vs Suyeon Seong (KOR)
1:00 PM onwards: Men’s 57kg Round of 16 - Sachin Siwach (IND) vs Abuquthailah Turki (KUW)
2:15 PM onwards: Men’s +92kg Quarterfinals - Narender (IND) vs Ramezanpourdelavar Iman (IRI) - 2:15 PM
6:30 PM onwards: Men’s 71kg Quarterfinals - Nishant Dev (IND) vs Okazawa Sewonrets Quincy Mensah (JAP)
BRIDGE
6:30 AM onwards
Men’s Team Round Robin 2-1
Women’s Team Round Robin 2-1
Mixed Team Round Robin 2-1
11:00 AM onwards
Men’s Team Round Robin 2-2
Women’s Team Round Robin 2-2
Mixed Team Round Robin 2-2
1:30 PM onwards
Men’s Team Round Robin 2-3
Women’s Team Round Robin 2-3
Mixed Team Round Robin 2-3
4:00 PM onwards
Men’s Team Round Robin 2-4
Mixed Team Round Robin 2-4
KAYAKING & CANOEING
7:20 AM onwards: Niraj Verma – Men’s Canoe Singles 1000m – Heat 1
(Semifinals at 12:45 PM)
7:45 AM onwards: Team India – Women’s Kayak Double 500m – Heat 2
(Semifinals at 1:00 PM)
8:15 AM onwards: Team India – Men’s Canoe Double 500m – Heat 1
(Semifinals at 1:15 PM)
CHESS
12:30 PM onwards
Men’s Team Round 2
Women’s Team Round 2
DIVING
3:00 PM: Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final - London Singh Hemam & Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi
EQUESTRIAN
05:30 AM: Eventing Dressage Team & Individual
GOLF
4:00 AM onwards
Women’s Individual Round 3 - Pranavi Sharath Urs, Avani Prashanth, Aditi Ashok
Women’s Team Round 3 - Pranavi Sharath Urs, Avani Prashanth, Aditi Ashok
Men’s Individual Round 3 - Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Josh
Men’s Team Round 3 - Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Josh
HANDBALL
11:30 AM: Women’s Preliminary Round Group B - IND vs NEP
HOCKEY
4:00 PM: Preliminary Men’s Pool A - IND vs PAK
KURASH
6:00 AM onwards:
Women’s 52kg - Preliminary & Elimination - Pincky Balhara & Suchika Tariyal
Men’s 66Kg Preliminary & Elimination – Keshav
(Semifinals and finals at 11:30 AM)
ROLLER SKATING
6:30 AM: Women’s speed skating 10000m point-elimination race final - Heeral Sadhu, Aarthy Kasturi Raj
7:05 AM: Men’s speed skating 10000m point-elimination race final - Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble
SHOOTING
06:30 AM onwards:
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification - Sarabjot Singh & Divya T S
Men’s Trap-75 Shots - Individual & Team - Qualification (Stage 1) - Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu
Women’s Trap-75 Shots - Individual & Team - Qualification (Stage 1) - Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari
(Medal Events subject to qualification)
9:05 AM: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Final
SQUASH
1:00 PM onwards: Men’s Team Final - IND vs PAK
TABLE TENNIS
10:15 AM: Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals: Manush Shah/ Manav Thakkar
11:00 AM: Women’s Singles Quarterfinals- Manika Batra
4:00 PM: Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals: Sutirtha Mukherjee/ Ayhika Mukherjee
TENNIS
Not before 10:30 AM: Mixed Doubles Final - Rutuja Bhosale/ Rohan Bopanna
VOLLEYBALL
8:00 AM: Women’s preliminary round Pool A: India vs DPR Korea
WEIGHTLIFTING
6:30 AM: Women’s 49 KG Group B - Mirabai Chanu onwards
(final group starts at 12:30 PM)
6:30 AM: Women’s 55kg Group B - Bindyarani Devi
(final group starts at 4:30 PM)
- September 30, 2023 05:42Medal Tally from September 29
Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 29 LIVE - Indian shooters win GOLD in men’s 50m rifle 3P, silver in women’s 10m air pistol team event; India fourth with 27 medals
India’s 10m air pistol women’s team of Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol clinched silver in the team event at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday.
