Asian Games 2023, September 30, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for gold medal match; Sreeshankar, Aldrin, Yarraji among athletes to qualify for final

September 30, 2023 07:48

Golf: Women’s Round 3 - Aditi Ashok rises to number 1

India’s Aditi Ashok leads the standings in Round 3 of the Women’s Individual Golf with an overall score of 18 under par after 11 holes today. She is 7 under par in today’s round 3.

Pranavi Urs is T11 with 6 under par overall and Avani Prashanth is T16 with 2 under par overall.

In the Team standings, India are third currently with 24 under par behind China and Thailand.