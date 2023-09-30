MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Asian Games 2023, September 30, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for gold medal match; Sreeshankar, Aldrin, Yarraji among athletes to qualify for final

Asian Games 2023, Live updates: Follow all the action from India’s events at the Hangzhou 2022 Games on September 30.

Updated : Sep 30, 2023 08:23 IST

Team Sportstar
Indian shooters Divya Thadigol Subbaraju and Sarabjot Singh compete in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday.
Indian shooters Divya Thadigol Subbaraju and Sarabjot Singh compete in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI
lightbox-info

Indian shooters Divya Thadigol Subbaraju and Sarabjot Singh compete in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Welcome to Sportstar’s live scores and updates from Asian Games 2023 events on September 30.

  • September 30, 2023 08:09
    Women’s Heptathlon: High Jump- Swapna Barman clears 1.67m

    The Indian continues her run in the high jump of women’s heptathlon. She clears 1.67m with ease in her second jump.

  • September 30, 2023 08:02
    Canoe Sprint: Women’s Kayak Double 500m Heats

    India finishes fourth in the Women’s Kayak Double 500m Heat 2 and fails to make it through directly to the final.

    The Indian pair of Binita Chanu Oinam and Parvathy Geetha finished with a time of 2:06.956 to seal passage through to the semifinal.

  • September 30, 2023 08:00
    Women’s Heptathlon - High Jump

    Swapna Barman starts with a jump at 1.64m to move into first place.

    Nandini Agasara is ninth at the moment with her last successful attempt coming at 1.61m.

  • September 30, 2023 07:57
    Kurash: Men’s 66kg R16 - Keshav loses 10-0

    India’s Keshav lost his Kurash Men’s 66kg Round of 16 bout to South Korea’s Jaedeog Kwon 10-0.

  • September 30, 2023 07:48
    Golf: Women’s Round 3 - Aditi Ashok rises to number 1

    India’s Aditi Ashok leads the standings in Round 3 of the Women’s Individual Golf with an overall score of 18 under par after 11 holes today. She is 7 under par in today’s round 3.

    Pranavi Urs is T11 with 6 under par overall and Avani Prashanth is T16 with 2 under par overall.

    In the Team standings, India are third currently with 24 under par behind China and Thailand.

  • September 30, 2023 07:43
    Shooting: Men’s 75-Trap Qualification - Kynan, Zoravar currently in top 6

    India’s Kynan Darius Chenai and Zoravar Singh Sandhu shot 25 in the Qualification rounds of the Trap-75 event. Both were tied for first place at the end of the event.

    Prithviraj Tondaiman’s 24 will not be enough to take him through to the final.

    India currently leads the charts in the Team standings with 74 points ahead of China with 73.

  • September 30, 2023 07:37
    Canoe Sprint: Men’s 1000m Heat 1 - Niraj qualifies for SF

    India’s Niraj Verma finished sixth among six competitors in the Men’s 1000m Canoe Single Heat 1 to miss out on a place in the final. He will participate in the semifinal later in the day.

  • September 30, 2023 07:34
    Roller Skating: Men’s Speed Skating 10000m final - Anand and Siddhant finish 6th, 7th

    Anandkumar Velkumar and Siddhant Rahul Kamble finished sixth and seventh respectively in the Men’s Speed Skating 10000m final.

    Anand finished with a time of 15:40.978 while Siddhant clocked 15:57.944. Byeonhee Jeong of South Korea won gold with a time of 15:39.867.

  • September 30, 2023 07:31
    Men’s Long Jump: Sreesankar, Aldrin qualify for final

    Jeswin Aldrin’s third attempt of 7.67 was enough to see him through the final of the Men’s Long Jump after finishing second in his heat.

    Murali Sreesankar qualified for the final directly after his first jump of 7.97 was over the 7.90m qualification cut-off.

  • September 30, 2023 07:28
    Kurash: Women’s 52kg R-32 - Pincky wins, Suchika loses

    India’s Pincky Balhara beat Turkmenistan’s Ayshirin Haydarova 5-0 to qualify for the Round of 16.

    Suchika Tariyal lost her bout 3-8 to Charmea Quelino from the Philippines.

  • September 30, 2023 07:25
    Men’s 1500m Heat 2: Jinson Johnson qualifies

    There will be two Indians in the men’s 1500m final as Jinson Johnson also advances through his heat.

    The Indian finished fifth with a time of 3:56.22 to seal an automatic qualification spot.

  • September 30, 2023 07:17
    Men’s 1500m Heat 1 - Ajay Kumar finishes second

    India’s Ajay Kumar Saroj breezes through to the final with a timing of 3:51.93, finishing second in his heat.

    Saudi Arabia’s Raed Aljadani finished first with 3:51.80.

  • September 30, 2023 07:15
    Men’s Long Jump: Aldrin records 7.67 in third jump

    Aldrin lands at a distance of 7.67m in the third and final try. This is not good enough for an automatic qualification but it moves him to second in his group, and likely to finish in the top 12.

  • September 30, 2023 07:12
    Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification - Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for Gold medal match

    India’s Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol secured their place in the gold medal match of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event after topping the charts with 577 points after 3 series of shots. The pair will face China for gold.

    Pakistan, Japan, Korea and Iran booked their place in the bronze medal matches.

  • September 30, 2023 07:08
    Men’s Long Jump: Aldrin faults in second attempt as well

    Another no jump for Jeswin Aldrin. He has one attempt left to record a distance and aim for the final.

  • September 30, 2023 07:02
    Roller Skating: Women’s Speed Skating 10000m - Aarathy and Heeral finish 5th and 7th

    India’s Aarathy Kasturi Raj and Heeral Sadhu finished 5th and 7th respectively in the Women’s Speed Skating 10000m final.

  • September 30, 2023 06:59
    Women’s 100m Hurdles - Nithya Ramraj finishes 5th, qualifies for final

    India’s Nithya Ramraj finished fifth in the second heat of the Women’s 100m hurdles event with a time of 13.30. She looks set to qualify as one of the fastest finishers outside the top 3.

    Yanni Wu of China won the heat with a time of 12.80.

  • September 30, 2023 06:52
    Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification

    Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol are currently placed first with 368 points after nine shots in series 2.

    Pakistan’s Kishmala Talat and Gulfam Joseph are currently ranked second.

  • September 30, 2023 06:49
    Women’s 100m hurdles - Yarraji finishes second in Heats

    Jyothi Yarraji finished second in Heat 1 of the Women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 13.03. She qualifies directly for the final.

    China’s Yuwei Lin finished first with a personal best time of 12.79.

  • September 30, 2023 06:45
    Men’s Long Jump - Sreesankar through to final, Aldrin faults

    Jeswin Aldrin faults in first attempt during the Men’s Long Jump Qualification Heat 1.

    Murali Sreesankar jumps a 7.97 in his first attempt in the Long Jump Heat 2. He qualifies for the final with his first jump.

  • September 30, 2023 06:43
    Women’s Heptathlon 100m hurdles: Sapna finishes 2nd

    Swapna Barman 2nd in Women’s Heptathlon 100m hurdles

    The Indian clocks a time of 13.88 to finish second in her heat behind China’s Zheng Ninali.

  • September 30, 2023 06:39
    Shooting: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification

    Sarabjot Singh and Divya Thadigol in action for India in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

    They are currently placed third with 135 points after 7 shots in series 1.

  • September 30, 2023 06:35
    Shooting: Trap-75 Men’s Qualification

    Kynan Darius Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Zoravar Singh Sandhu in action for India in the Qualification round of Trap-75.

    Chenai and Tondaiman have shot 5 at the end of Round 1.

  • September 30, 2023 06:20
    ATHLETICS Schedule Morning session

    6:35 AM onwards: Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Groups A and B - Murali Sreeshankar & Jeswin Aldrin

    6:38 AM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara

    6:45 AM onwards: Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats (1 & 2) - Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj

    7:05 AM onwards: Men’s 1500m Round 1 Heats - Ajay Kumar Saroj & Jinson Johnson

    7:20 AM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon High Jump- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara

  • September 30, 2023 06:11
    Follow all the live action from athletics here!

    Athletics, Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score September 30: Sreeshankar, Aldrin in long jump; Yarraji in women’s 100m heats - Hangzhou 2022 updates

    Asian Games 2023: Catch the live score and updates of all the Indians in action in Athletics on September 30 at the Hanzghou Games.

  • September 30, 2023 06:03
    Catch all the highlights from yesterday!

    Asian Games 2023, September 29, Highlights from Hangzhou 2022: Nikhat Zareen seals Olympic quota and semis spot; Kiran wins Shot Put Bronze; Squash Men’s Team in final

    Asian Games 2023: Follow highlights from India’s events at the Hangzhou 2022 Games on September 29.

  • September 30, 2023 05:50
    Today’s Schedule for Indian athletes

    3x3 BASKETBALL

    10:55 AM: Men’s qualification to quarterfinals - India vs Iran

    1:00 PM: Women’s qualification to quarterfinals - India vs Malaysia

    (3:30 PM onwards quarterfinals, subject to qualification)


    ATHLETICS

    6:35 AM onwards: Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Groups A and B - Murali Sreeshankar & Jeswin Aldrin

    6:38 AM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara

    6:45 AM onwards: Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats (1 & 2) - Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj

    7:05 AM onwards: Men’s 1500m Round 1 Heats - Ajay Kumar Saroj & Jinson Johnson

    7:20 AM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon High Jump- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara

    4:40 PM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put- Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara

    5:30 PM onwards: Women’s 400m Final - Aishwarya Kailash Mishra

    5:40 PM onwards: Men’s 400m Final - Muhammed Ajmal

    5:50 PM onwards Men’s 10,000m Final - Karthik Kumar, Gulveer Singh

    6:35 PM onwards: Women’s Heptathlon 200m - Swapna Barman & Nandini Agasara


    BADMINTON

    2:30 PM onwards: Men’s Team Semifinal- India vs South Korea


    BOXING

    11:30 AM onwards: Women’s 54kg Quarterfinals - Preeti (IND) vs Zhaina Shekerbekova (KAZ)

    12:15 PM onwards: Women’s 75kg Quarterfinals - Lovlina Borgohain (IND) vs Suyeon Seong (KOR)

    1:00 PM onwards: Men’s 57kg Round of 16 - Sachin Siwach (IND) vs Abuquthailah Turki (KUW)

    2:15 PM onwards: Men’s +92kg Quarterfinals - Narender (IND) vs Ramezanpourdelavar Iman (IRI) - 2:15 PM

    6:30 PM onwards: Men’s 71kg Quarterfinals - Nishant Dev (IND) vs Okazawa Sewonrets Quincy Mensah (JAP)


    BRIDGE

    6:30 AM onwards

    Men’s Team Round Robin 2-1

    Women’s Team Round Robin 2-1

    Mixed Team Round Robin 2-1

    11:00 AM onwards

    Men’s Team Round Robin 2-2

    Women’s Team Round Robin 2-2

    Mixed Team Round Robin 2-2

    1:30 PM onwards

    Men’s Team Round Robin 2-3

    Women’s Team Round Robin 2-3

    Mixed Team Round Robin 2-3

    4:00 PM onwards

    Men’s Team Round Robin 2-4

    Mixed Team Round Robin 2-4


    KAYAKING & CANOEING

    7:20 AM onwards: Niraj Verma – Men’s Canoe Singles 1000m – Heat 1

    (Semifinals at 12:45 PM)

    7:45 AM onwards: Team India – Women’s Kayak Double 500m – Heat 2

    (Semifinals at 1:00 PM)

    8:15 AM onwards: Team India – Men’s Canoe Double 500m – Heat 1

    (Semifinals at 1:15 PM)


    CHESS

    12:30 PM onwards

    Men’s Team Round 2

    Women’s Team Round 2


    DIVING

    3:00 PM: Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final - London Singh Hemam & Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi


    EQUESTRIAN

    05:30 AM: Eventing Dressage Team & Individual


    GOLF

    4:00 AM onwards

    Women’s Individual Round 3 - Pranavi Sharath Urs, Avani Prashanth, Aditi Ashok

    Women’s Team Round 3 - Pranavi Sharath Urs, Avani Prashanth, Aditi Ashok

    Men’s Individual Round 3 - Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Josh

    Men’s Team Round 3 - Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Josh


    HANDBALL

    11:30 AM: Women’s Preliminary Round Group B - IND vs NEP


    HOCKEY

    4:00 PM: Preliminary Men’s Pool A - IND vs PAK


    KURASH

    6:00 AM onwards:

    Women’s 52kg - Preliminary & Elimination - Pincky Balhara & Suchika Tariyal

    Men’s 66Kg Preliminary & Elimination – Keshav

    (Semifinals and finals at 11:30 AM)


    ROLLER SKATING

    6:30 AM: Women’s speed skating 10000m point-elimination race final - Heeral Sadhu, Aarthy Kasturi Raj

    7:05 AM: Men’s speed skating 10000m point-elimination race final - Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble


    SHOOTING

    06:30 AM onwards:

    10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification - Sarabjot Singh & Divya T S

    Men’s Trap-75 Shots - Individual & Team - Qualification (Stage 1) - Prithviraj Tondaiman, Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu

    Women’s Trap-75 Shots - Individual & Team - Qualification (Stage 1) - Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, Rajeshwari Kumari

    (Medal Events subject to qualification)

    9:05 AM: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Final


    SQUASH

    1:00 PM onwards: Men’s Team Final - IND vs PAK


    TABLE TENNIS

    10:15 AM: Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals: Manush Shah/ Manav Thakkar

    11:00 AM: Women’s Singles Quarterfinals- Manika Batra

    4:00 PM: Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals: Sutirtha Mukherjee/ Ayhika Mukherjee


    TENNIS

    Not before 10:30 AM: Mixed Doubles Final - Rutuja Bhosale/ Rohan Bopanna


    VOLLEYBALL

    8:00 AM: Women’s preliminary round Pool A: India vs DPR Korea


    WEIGHTLIFTING

    6:30 AM: Women’s 49 KG Group B - Mirabai Chanu onwards

    (final group starts at 12:30 PM)

    6:30 AM: Women’s 55kg Group B - Bindyarani Devi

    (final group starts at 4:30 PM)

  • September 30, 2023 05:42
    Medal Tally from September 29

    Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 29 LIVE - Indian shooters win GOLD in men’s 50m rifle 3P, silver in women’s 10m air pistol team event; India fourth with 27 medals

    India’s 10m air pistol women’s team of Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Thadigol clinched silver in the team event at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday.

  • September 30, 2023 05:32
    Good Morning!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live scores and updates from all the Indian action at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Stay Tuned through the day as we bring all the live updates from the Indians in action.

Related Topics

Asian Games /

2022 Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023, September 30, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for gold medal match; Sreeshankar, Aldrin, Yarraji among athletes to qualify for final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 30 - LIVE - Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold medal match; IND stands 4th with 33 medals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami fans upset with season ticket price hike
    AFP
  4. Bundesliga: Uneven Dortmund holds on with 10 men to beat Hoffenheim 3-1
    AP
  5. Athletics, Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score September 30: Barman 2nd in women’s heptathlon; Sreeshankar, Aldrin reach long jump final; Yarraji through to 100m hurdles final - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Athletics, Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score September 30: Barman 2nd in women’s heptathlon; Sreeshankar, Aldrin reach long jump final; Yarraji through to 100m hurdles final - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 30 - LIVE - Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold medal match; IND stands 4th with 33 medals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023, September 30, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for gold medal match; Sreeshankar, Aldrin, Yarraji among athletes to qualify for final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 30: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, IST timings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Accidental thrower Kiran Baliyan ends India’s 72-year wait for a women’s shot put medal
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023, September 30, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for gold medal match; Sreeshankar, Aldrin, Yarraji among athletes to qualify for final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 30 - LIVE - Sarabjot/ Divya qualify for 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold medal match; IND stands 4th with 33 medals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami fans upset with season ticket price hike
    AFP
  4. Bundesliga: Uneven Dortmund holds on with 10 men to beat Hoffenheim 3-1
    AP
  5. Athletics, Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score September 30: Barman 2nd in women’s heptathlon; Sreeshankar, Aldrin reach long jump final; Yarraji through to 100m hurdles final - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment