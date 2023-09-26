MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

India badminton squad for Asian Games 2023: Full teams for men and women

India will be sending a 19-member (10 men and nine women) badminton squad at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8.

Published : Sep 26, 2023 17:04 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
(From L-R): H.S. Prannoy, P.V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen.
(From L-R): H.S. Prannoy, P.V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
(From L-R): H.S. Prannoy, P.V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India will be sending a strong badminton contingent to the Asian Games 2022 at Hangzhou, which is scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8.

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Lakshya Sen and Ashmita Chaliha sealed their spots in the Indian badminton team for Asian Games 2023 after the four-day selection trials at the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Hyderabad.

Asian-Games-2023: Full Badminton schedule, dates, time, venues

They joined P. V. Sindhu and H. S. Prannoy for the individual competitions as the selectors announced a 19-member squad for the continental event.

The men’s doubles category will be led by World No. 2 Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. In the trials, the men’s doubles category was the most keenly fought contest with world no. 23 Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun, Krishna Prasad G/Vishnuvardhan Goud P and the new pairing of Suraj Goala and Pruthvi Roy K finishing with two wins each with Kapila and Arjun making the squad on a better game difference.

The experienced Ashwini Ponnappa and the up-and-coming Tanisha Crasto will be the second women’s doubles combination behind Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

Asian Games, Boxing full schedule: Dates, timings, men's and women's squads

Crasto will also be playing the mixed doubles events alongside Sai Pratheek K while Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy will be the second mixed doubles entry for India.

India has never won a gold medal in badminton at the Asian Games. It has one silver and nine bronze medals.

Indian badminton team for Asian Games 2023
Men’s singles: HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth (individual/team), Lakshya Sen and Mithun Manjunath (team)
Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun (individual/team)
Women’s singles: PV Sindhu and Ashmita Chaliha (individual/team), Anupama Upadhyaya and Malvika Bansod (team)
Women’s doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly and Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto (individual/team)
Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor /N Sikki Reddy and Sai Pratheek K/Tanisha Crasto

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

