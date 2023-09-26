India badminton squad for Asian Games 2023: Full teams for men and women

India will be sending a strong badminton contingent to the Asian Games 2022 at Hangzhou, which is scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8.
Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Lakshya Sen and Ashmita Chaliha sealed their spots in the Indian badminton team for Asian Games 2023 after the four-day selection trials at the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Hyderabad.
They joined P. V. Sindhu and H. S. Prannoy for the individual competitions as the selectors announced a 19-member squad for the continental event.
The men’s doubles category will be led by World No. 2 Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. In the trials, the men’s doubles category was the most keenly fought contest with world no. 23 Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun, Krishna Prasad G/Vishnuvardhan Goud P and the new pairing of Suraj Goala and Pruthvi Roy K finishing with two wins each with Kapila and Arjun making the squad on a better game difference.
The experienced Ashwini Ponnappa and the up-and-coming Tanisha Crasto will be the second women’s doubles combination behind Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.
Crasto will also be playing the mixed doubles events alongside Sai Pratheek K while Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy will be the second mixed doubles entry for India.
India has never won a gold medal in badminton at the Asian Games. It has one silver and nine bronze medals.
Indian badminton team for Asian Games 2023
