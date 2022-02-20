Federation Cup: Services shocks Haryana, to meet Railways in men's final

Services shocked National champion Haryana 3-2 and entered the men's final of the 34 Federation Cup volleyball championship at the KIIT indoor stadium here on Sunday.

Services will meet Railways, the National runner-up, in Monday's final. Railways defeated host Odisha 3-0 in the other semifinal

Meanwhile in the women's round robin, National champion Kerala defeated West Bengal 3-0 and will meet Railways for the title. Both Kerala and Railways have nine points each.

The results:

Men's semifinals: Services bt Haryana 25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 22-25, 15-7; Railways bt Odisha 25-15, 25-23, 25-13.

Women's round robin: Kerala bt West Bengal 25-18, 25-9, 25-15.