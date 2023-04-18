India is scheduled to host the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour 2023 from October 19-22 in Goa, announced the Volleyball World.

This tournament is set to make its first-ever trip to India and is part of a multi-year agreement to bring the tour to the sands of Miramar Beach in Panaji, Goa’s capital.

Other than Goa, Thailand’s Chiang Mai and Taguig City in the Philippines are the recent new additions, who would host the event later.

“We’re excited to be adding these new events to our calendar, and to bring the best of beach volleyball to these notable cities and beaches for the first time,” said Volleyball World’s CEO Finn Taylor.

“With the second season of the Beach Pro Tour already underway, we are seeing the popularity of the tour and interest from fans continue to grow significantly.”

Every single match on the tour is now broadcast for fans to follow the journey of their favorite players on tour. Matches continue to be produced in multi-language commentary to make beach volleyball more accessible than ever before.

The Beach Pro Tour is broadcast in over 50 territories and with worldwide coverage on Volleyball TV.

In the lead up to Paris 2024, competition is fiercer than ever. Every point, every match, every event leads to important ranking points for every team trying to reach the Games!