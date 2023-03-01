PVL 2023: Bengaluru Torpedoes qualifies for semifinals after Mumbai Meteors loses to Kochi Blue Spikers

Home team Kochi Blue Spikers ended Mumbai Meteors’ hopes of qualifying for the semifinals with a 15-14, 15-11, 15-12, 12-15, 15-8 win in the second edition of the Prime Volleyball League on Wednesday.

Kochi’s Rohit Kumar won the player of the match.

Amit Gulia started the proceedings for the Meteors with a cross-court spike. However, Spikers’ Abhinav BS equalised immediately. Hiroshi Centelles’ angular spike proved too hard to catch up for the home team.

A service error by Kochi proved costly as Mumbai earned a one-point lead after trailing. It was time for the Kochi fans to beat their drums as the Blue Spikers team narrowly edged Mumbai in the first set 15-14.

The Meteors, having lost the first set, were no more in contention for the final four spot. Bengaluru Torpedoes, who defeated Calicut Heroes 3-2, would enter the semifinals.

Within minutes, Kochi breezed past and made light work of the second set, taking advantage of its opponents’ flaws.

Mumbai captain Karthik’s attack got his team into the game in the third set. However, his service error cost the team and he was soon substituted. Shameemudheen blocked the ball, which plopped into the Kochi court as the home team felt the heat and fell behind.

Meteors were unsuccessful with its review as its blocker touched the net while going down after the jump. Rohit’s back-to-back point-taking ability made the crowd stand on its feet. Fayis NK almost made a faulty serve, but the ball edged the net, and a super point was awarded.

Hiroshi got one straight at Kochi skipper Vipul Kumar, who misjudged the ball. In turn, George Anthony’s smart play with a left-handed push left Mumbai flabbergasted. Mumbai somehow kept its cool and won the fourth set 15-12.

Hiroshi’s drop shot ensured Mumbai regained some of its energy as Kochi obtained an early lead. It was Gulia, who ended the game by hitting one outside as Kochi players ran onto the court celebrating their second win in the league stage.

The Spikers maintained their lead throughout the fifth set and finished seventh on the points table ahead of Chennai Blitz.