National Volleyball Championship: Rajasthan emerges champion in men’s category, Kerala lifts women’s title

Rajasthan stunned Services to win the men’s title, while Kerala beat Railways to retain the women’s crown in the National volleyball championships here on Thursday.

Rajasthan recorded a 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-20) win over last year’s bronze medallist Services in the men’s final. Tamil Nadu warded off a strong challenge from previous year’s champion Haryana to take the third place.

Kerala women extended their supremacy by defeating Railways 3-1 (25-13, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21) in the final. West Bengal beat Rajasthan to finish third.

RESULTS MEN: Final: Rajasthan bt Services 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-20); Third place playoff: Tamil Nadu bt Haryana 3-1 (25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22) WOMEN: Final: Kerala bt Railways 3-1 (25-13, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21); Third place playoff: West Bengal bt Rajasthan 3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-17).

Volleyball Federation of India AGM

At its annual general meeting, the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) “decided to take disciplinary action against coaches and referees who participate in unauthorized events. It was also decided to withdraw the certificates issued to coaches and referees by VFI.”

The VFI also decided to conduct the Indian Volleyball League (IVL) this year.

The federation announced the next edition of the National volleyball championships will be held in Chennai in May/June this year. Among other events, the Federation Cup will be held at Bargur, Tamil Nadu, from March 20 to 26.