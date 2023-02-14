The second season of the Prime Volleyball League, returns to the Hyderabad after the first-leg in Bengaluru with the home team Hyderabad Black Hawks taking on Kochi Blue Spikers at the GMC Balayogi Stadium (Gachibowli) here on Wednesday.

Black Hawks skipper SV Guru Prashanth said that his side was aware of what the opposition was capable of and would plan accordingly to start on a winning note.

Black Hawks played three and won only one game.

“We have seen Kochi Blue Spikers perform on the court, and we see them at training. We know what their strengths are and we know how we have to plan to counter that. We are ready to give the home fans a great show to watch,” Guru said.

Kochi Blue Spikers’ captain Vipul Kumar said that his team had learnt from their errors in the first two games and would find a way to bounce back. Kochi have so far lost both their games in the season.

The PVL CEO, Mr. Joy Bhattacharjya, informed media that the League had great patronage in Bengaluru with fans turning up in large numbers and hoping the same kind of response here also.

“We were here last time but it was during Covid. We already have a huge fan base in the city and we are excited to see fans back in the stands here,” he said.

Hyderabad Black Hawks principal owner Abhishek Reddy said their goal was to bring excitement to the fans.

“Volleyball is as much entertainment as sport. Each season, we try to push the limits higher and try things beyond the expected norm of a host city,” he said.