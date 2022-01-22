Home Volleyball Prime Volleyball League moved from Kochi to Hyderabad With COVID-19 cases rising in Kerala, the league has been shifted to Hyderabad, with no change in the dates. Stan Rayan KOCHI 22 January, 2022 11:29 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The seven teams are currently in Kerala, preparing for the competition. - REUTERS Stan Rayan KOCHI 22 January, 2022 11:29 IST With COVID-19 cases rising in Kerala, Baseline Ventures has moved the Prime Volleyball League from Kochi to Hyderabad.ALSO READ - Kochi's setters good for the PVL format, says coach Kumara“It will be held at the Gachibowli Stadium. There is no change in dates and the event will start on February 5,” Tuhin Mishra, the Managing Director of Baseline Ventures which is organising the PVL, told Sportstar on Saturday.The PVL is a seven-team event and three teams – Kochi Blue Spikers, Calicut Heroes and Kolkata Thunderbolts – are currently preparing for the event in Kerala. Read more stories on Volleyball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :