Prime Volleyball League moved from Kochi to Hyderabad

With COVID-19 cases rising in Kerala, Baseline Ventures has moved the Prime Volleyball League from Kochi to Hyderabad.

“It will be held at the Gachibowli Stadium. There is no change in dates and the event will start on February 5,” Tuhin Mishra, the Managing Director of Baseline Ventures which is organising the PVL, told Sportstar on Saturday.

The PVL is a seven-team event and three teams – Kochi Blue Spikers, Calicut Heroes and Kolkata Thunderbolts – are currently preparing for the event in Kerala.