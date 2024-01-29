MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chennai to host Season 3 of Prime Volleyball League: Schedule, teams, format, live streaming info

The third edition of the Prime Volleyball League will kickstart in Chennai on February 15 with defending champion Ahmedabad Defenders taking on Chennai Blitz in the season opener.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 14:46 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Defenders emerged as champion in the Prime Volleyball League 2023, becoming the joint-most successful team in the Prime Volleyball League.
The Defenders emerged as champion in the Prime Volleyball League 2023, becoming the joint-most successful team in the Prime Volleyball League. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The Defenders emerged as champion in the Prime Volleyball League 2023, becoming the joint-most successful team in the Prime Volleyball League. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The highly anticipated third edition of the Prime Volleyball League is set to begin on February 15, 2024, and will be hosted in Chennai.

Nine franchises - Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Delhi Toofans, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Mumbai Meteors - will compete for the coveted trophy, with the Final set to take place on March 21 at the SDAT Multi – purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Defending champion Ahmedabad Defenders will face off against the host Chennai Blitz in the opening game of the tournament on February 15, while last year’s runners-up Bengaluru Torpedoes will take on the Season 1 winners Kolkata Thunderbolts on the same day. The third season of the Volleyball League will bring an exciting new format with the introduction of Super 5s stage.

The Super 5s stage will take place between March 11 and March 18 in which the top five teams from the League stage will compete in a round-robin format to determine the final three teams.

The team finishing first in the Super 5s will earn a direct qualification for the Final, while the teams finishing in the second and third places will compete in the Eliminator on March 19th. The winner of the Eliminator will be the second team to book a spot in the Final.

Speaking on hosting the upcoming season in Chennai, the Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Shri Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Ever since its inception, we have always wanted to host an edition of Prime Volleyball League in our city due to its rising popularity. Volleyball is a sport that is close to the people of Tamil Nadu and there is a huge amount of untapped potential present for the sport here.”

“I extend a very warm welcome to all the participating teams and players from all around the world to our beautiful city and we truly believe that their presence here will not only help start a revolution in volleyball across the state of Tamil Nadu but also inspire the next generation of athletes to think of a professional career in this sport. We hope to host another successful edition of the tournament and wish all the teams the best. Let the games begin.”

ALSO READ: Rohan Bopanna’s road to doubles Grand Slam glory: 19 different partners, 61 attempts, one aim

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League said, “Volleyball has an ever-growing presence in the Southern regions and the passionate fans in Tamil Nadu have been clamouring to witness live matches for many years. We are delighted to bring the latest edition of Prime Volleyball League to Chennai.”

“We are thankful to the Tamil Nadu government for their blessings and support. Chennai has a huge volleyball fan base and we are confident they will be thrilled to witness the league, which will feature some of the top talent from India and abroad.”

He further added, “One thing we always want to do is add fresh new elements to our league each year to increase our engagement with fans. The addition of a team from North, Delhi Toofans, was the first step in the direction, and the introduction of Super 5s gives a different dimension to the competition. A lot of teams have also opted for international coaches and they will bring a fresh new perspective to Indian volleyball. The fans are surely in for a treat this season.”

LIVE STREAMING INFO
Watch Prime Volleyball League Season 3 from February 15, 2024, LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) from 6.30 pm onwards. Catch the live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website as well.
PVL 3 SCHEDULE-
LEAGUE STAGE: 
15th February, 2024: 
6:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz 
8:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts 
16th February, 2024: 
6:30 PM: Mumbai Meteors vs Delhi Toofans 
8:30 PM: Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes 
17th February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Chennai Blitz vs Hyderabad Black Hawks 
18th February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kolkata Thunderbolts 
8:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Delhi Toofans 
19th February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Mumbai Meteors vs Hyderabad Black Hawks 
20th February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers 
21st February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes v Mumbai Meteors 
22nd February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz 
8:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Black Hawks 
23rd February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Calicut Heroes vs Delhi Toofans 
8:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers 
24th February 2024: 
REST DAY 
25th February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Calicut Heroes 
8:30 PM: Mumbai Meteors vs Kochi Blue Spikers 
26th February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Delhi Toofans vs Hyderabad Black Hawks 
8:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Ahmedabad Defenders 
27th: February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers 
28th February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Calicut Heroes vs Mumbai Meteors 
29th February 2024: 
6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Black Hawks 
1st March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Delhi Toofans vs Chennai Blitz 
8:30 PM Mumbai Meteors vs Ahmedabad Defenders 
2nd March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Calicut Heroes 
3rd March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Delhi Toofans 
8:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kochi Blue Spikers 
4th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Bengaluru Torpedoes 
8:30 PM: Mumbai Meteors v Chennai Blitz 
5th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Kochi Blue Spikers vs Delhi Toofans 
6th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes 
7th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors 
8th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz 
8:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes 
9th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers 
10th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Chennai Blitz vs Calicut Heroes 
8:30 PM: Ahmedabad Defenders vs Delhi Toofans 
SUPER 5s 
11th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Team 1st vs Team 2nd 
12th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Team 3rd vs Team 4th 
13th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Team 1st vs Team 5th 
14th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Team 3rd vs Team 2nd 
15th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Team 1st vs Team 4th 
16th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Team 5th vs Team 2nd 
17th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Team 1st vs Team 3rd 
8:30 PM: Team 4th vs Team 5th 
18th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Team 5th vs Team 3rd 
8:30 PM: Team 4th vs Team 2nd 
ELIMINATOR 
19th March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Team 2nd (After Super 5s) vs Team 3rd (After Super 5s) 
20th March 2024: 
REST DAY 
FINAL 
21st March 2024: 
6:30 PM: Team 1st (After Super 5s) vs Winner of Eliminator

Related stories

Related Topics

Prime Volleyball League /

Ahmedabad Defenders /

chennai blitz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennai to host Season 3 of Prime Volleyball League: Schedule, teams, format, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters recalls Justine Emmanuel from loan at Gokulam Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 4 Day 4 Updates: Uttar Pradesh beats Mumbai; Delhi snatches thrilling win vs Uttarakhand; Full list of results
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen terminates contract with Hyderabad FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. TATA Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh finishes joint second in Masters, Mendonca wins Challenger
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Volleyball

  1. Chennai to host Season 3 of Prime Volleyball League: Schedule, teams, format, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Meet Ivaylo Ivanov: The engineer who uses principles of mathematics to make decisions as volleyball referee
    Netra V
  3. Men’s Volleyball Club World Championships: Sicoma Perugia defends title, beats Itambe Minas in the final
    Netra V
  4. Men’s Volleyball Club World C’ships: Sicoma one step from completing title defence, faces Itambe Minas in final
    Netra V
  5. Men’s Volleyball Club World Championship: Defending Champion Sicoma beats Halkbank, sets up final against Minas
    Netra V
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chennai to host Season 3 of Prime Volleyball League: Schedule, teams, format, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters recalls Justine Emmanuel from loan at Gokulam Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 4 Day 4 Updates: Uttar Pradesh beats Mumbai; Delhi snatches thrilling win vs Uttarakhand; Full list of results
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen terminates contract with Hyderabad FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. TATA Steel Chess 2024: Gukesh finishes joint second in Masters, Mendonca wins Challenger
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment