Chennai to host Season 3 of Prime Volleyball League: Schedule, teams, format, live streaming info

The highly anticipated third edition of the Prime Volleyball League is set to begin on February 15, 2024, and will be hosted in Chennai.

Nine franchises - Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Delhi Toofans, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Kochi Blue Spikers, Kolkata Thunderbolts, and Mumbai Meteors - will compete for the coveted trophy, with the Final set to take place on March 21 at the SDAT Multi – purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai.

Defending champion Ahmedabad Defenders will face off against the host Chennai Blitz in the opening game of the tournament on February 15, while last year’s runners-up Bengaluru Torpedoes will take on the Season 1 winners Kolkata Thunderbolts on the same day. The third season of the Volleyball League will bring an exciting new format with the introduction of Super 5s stage.

The Super 5s stage will take place between March 11 and March 18 in which the top five teams from the League stage will compete in a round-robin format to determine the final three teams.

The team finishing first in the Super 5s will earn a direct qualification for the Final, while the teams finishing in the second and third places will compete in the Eliminator on March 19th. The winner of the Eliminator will be the second team to book a spot in the Final.

Speaking on hosting the upcoming season in Chennai, the Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Shri Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Ever since its inception, we have always wanted to host an edition of Prime Volleyball League in our city due to its rising popularity. Volleyball is a sport that is close to the people of Tamil Nadu and there is a huge amount of untapped potential present for the sport here.”

“I extend a very warm welcome to all the participating teams and players from all around the world to our beautiful city and we truly believe that their presence here will not only help start a revolution in volleyball across the state of Tamil Nadu but also inspire the next generation of athletes to think of a professional career in this sport. We hope to host another successful edition of the tournament and wish all the teams the best. Let the games begin.”

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League said, “Volleyball has an ever-growing presence in the Southern regions and the passionate fans in Tamil Nadu have been clamouring to witness live matches for many years. We are delighted to bring the latest edition of Prime Volleyball League to Chennai.”

“We are thankful to the Tamil Nadu government for their blessings and support. Chennai has a huge volleyball fan base and we are confident they will be thrilled to witness the league, which will feature some of the top talent from India and abroad.”

He further added, “One thing we always want to do is add fresh new elements to our league each year to increase our engagement with fans. The addition of a team from North, Delhi Toofans, was the first step in the direction, and the introduction of Super 5s gives a different dimension to the competition. A lot of teams have also opted for international coaches and they will bring a fresh new perspective to Indian volleyball. The fans are surely in for a treat this season.”

LIVE STREAMING INFO Watch Prime Volleyball League Season 3 from February 15, 2024, LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) from 6.30 pm onwards. Catch the live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website as well.