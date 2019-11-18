VFI terminates contract with Pro Volleyball League co-owners

It appears that the Pro Volleyball League (PVL) might not happen after all.

Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), on Monday, announced it has terminated the contract with Baseline Ventures, co-owners of PVL, due to breach of agreement.

In a press release here on Monday, VFI said "it has decided to amicably settle/[sent] termination notice to Baseline Ventures India Private Limited with immediate effect since they [Baseline Ventures] have breached the agreement."

"The house," the release added, "has unanimously decided to hold season-2 of the Volleyball League in the name of Indian Volley League (IVL)/National Volleyball League (NVL) from February 25 2020 onwards by VFI.

The release added that the exact venues, broadcaster and the name of the franchises will be communicated in due course. Approximately six to eight teams will be participating in season-2 of the league, it said.

READ | Pro Volleyball League season 2 to kick off from February 7 next year

“The house”, the statement emphasised, “has unanimously authorised the Governing Council to take all major decisions for the conduct of the League.

VFI President S. Vasudevan, VFI Executive Vice-President Raj Kumar, VFI Secretary Ramavtar Singh Jakhar, VFI Senior Vice-President Rathin Roy Chaudhary, VFI Treasurer Shekhar Bose. Thirty affiliated State/units of VFI represented the meeting.

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO of Baseline Ventures, said the VFI’s decision comes as a "complete surprise given that only on November 1 at a meeting in New Delhi the VFI President and VFI Secretary, FIVB Secretary and Baseline Ventures had all agreed to hold the PVL on February 7 2020. It was also announced [on Nov. 7] that the FIVB President will come and watch the [Pro Volleyball League] final. We await a formal communication from VFI."

Neither could Jakhar be reached for comment nor did he reply to text messages.