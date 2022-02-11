PVL 2022: Bengaluru Torpedoes defeats Hyderabad Black Hawks

Bengaluru Torpedoes scored its second win defeating Hyderabad Black Hawks 15-12, 14-15, 15-12, 11-15, 15-13 in the Rupay Prime Volleyball League championship at GMC Balayogi Stadium (Gachibowli) here on Friday.

Torpedoes was the better side under pressure in the final set after the teams were locked two-sets all.

In the first set, Torpedoes was the clearly more dominant, leading 11-8 at one stage thanks to the brilliant coordination between setter Ranjit, attackers Pankaj Sharma and G.S. Varun. Though Hawks fought back well to score a few points thanks to a couple of big spikes by Amit Gulia, Torpedoes won the first set with the classy Rohit tapping a winner.

In the second set, Hawks shot into a 6-1 lead thanks to the awesome power of attacker Rohit Kumar with E.J. John Joseph coming up with some superb blocks.

However, with Ranjit and Lavmeet Katariya putting up a splendid show in defence to put Torpedoes in the hunt.

Noah Taitano was exceptional with his blocks and a couple of big smashes which saw Torpedoes clinch the super point to leave the scores 13-all. Then, Rohit saw Hawks level the scores at 14-all with a super spike. But, Torpedoes came back again through Taitano spike. But, ironically, Taitano served out at 14-all to concede the set to Hawks.

Torpedoes won the third set but Hawks clinched the fourth to take the issue into the decider.

In the tension-packed final moments, to the delight of Torpedoes, Lavmeet, Pankaj regained composure to overcome an erratic display to help the team clinch the set and match even as till then the star performer for Hawks, Rohit faltered when it mattered most.