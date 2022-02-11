PVL 2022: Head Coach Ruben Wolochin feels Hyderabad Black Hawks needs to re-organise

The Hyderabad Black Hawks didn't have the best of days in the office when it went down 15-13, 15-10, 15-12, 15-8, 9-15 to Ahmedabad Defenders in the RuPay Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The Black Hawks will be back on the court, when it goes up against Bengaluru Torpedoes on Friday.

Sharing his thoughts about the team's next fixture, the only foreign coach in the league said, "The Bengaluru Torpedoes have a different way of playing as compared to the Ahmedabad Defenders. However, we need to focus on our own strengths. We need to execute our game plan properly and if we can do that, then we will have the biggest chance to win. We need to focus on the things we can control and we cannot rely on the things that our opponents do."

Speaking about the team's performance, Hyderabad Black Hawks' Head Coach Ruben Wolochin said, "Every game is different. We cannot sleep on previous victory and we cannot sleep on yesterday's defeat. It's important to reset and re-organize our style of play. In our match against Ahmedabad Defenders, we didn't execute our game in a few situations, which opened up the game for our opponents."

When asked about the strengths of the team, Wolochin said, "We have a pretty interesting attacking team. We can definitely serve better than what we produced yesterday. Our serving is one of our strengths. Hopefully, we can bounce back tonight."

