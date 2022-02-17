PVL 2022: Chennai Blitz stuns Calicut Heroes, registers first win

Chennai Blitz made amends after a dismal run of four straight losses with a 15-14, 15-9, 15-14, 10-15, 12-15 win over Calicut Heroes to notch up its first victory in five games, courtesy a controversial point in the third set, of the Rupay Prime Volleyball League championship at the GMC Balayogi Stadium (Gachibowli) here on Friday.



For a team which was already out of contention, Blitz surprised the opponents, favourites to win the contest this evening, with a far better all-round display.

READ | PVL 2022: "Playing as one unit helped us against Chennai Blitz," says Kochi Blue Spikers' Cody Caldwell



The combination of G.S. Akhin, Naveen Jacob Raja in defence and the attacking prowess of Brazilian Bruno Da Silva and Fernando Gonzalez was just equal to the task for Blitz after the match began on an even

note. The ever-reliable Jerome Vinith, M.C. Mujeeb scored points to keep Calicut in the set.



At 12-11, Heroes won the super point to make it 13-11 only to see the scores tied14-all again when Bruno came up with a beautiful contactless serve to clinch the first set.



In the second set, Aaron Kourbi and Jerome came up with some impressive spikes at the start to make the score read 6-all before Chennai started dominating with Naveen, P. Prashant picking points at will as Akhin splendid with his blocks.

READ | PVL 2022: Kochi Blue Spikers enjoys resurgence against Chennai Blitz



The third set lead changed hands with Ajith Lal of Heroes finally finding his rhythm but to the dismay of Heroes camp, Blitz defence didn’t wilt under pressure in crunch time.



A controversial point at 14-all saw Blitz win the third set and the match too. Jerome Vinith and his teammates had heated arguments as the ball of a Fernando spike clearly seemed to sail over the double block of Heroes. But, with the referee in no mood to relent, Heroes was left red-faced. This was Heroes' third loss in four games, denting its hopes of making it to the knock-out phase.

In the second match, Bengaluru Torpedoes recorded its third win from five matches defeating Ahmedabad Defenders 15-14, 15-13, 15-14, 14-15, 13-15. For the Defenders it was the first loss in four games.