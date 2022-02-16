PVL 2022: Great to have David Lee in our camp, says Calicut Heroes' captain Jerome Vinith

There will be a second double-header in the RuPay Prime Volleyball League on Thursday when Chennai Blitz takes on Calicut Heroes in the first match of the day, and the Ahmedabad Defenders go up against the Bengaluru Torpedoes in the second match of the day at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

"We were happy after putting up a great performance in our last match against Bengaluru Torpedoes because we needed the win. After losing two matches, we needed to take our game to the next level. I hope we can continue to keep winning matches," Calicut Heroes' captain Jerome Vinith said.

"It's also been great to have David Lee in our camp. He has been an encouraging figure within the group, both on and off the court," he said.

The Ahmedabad Defenders have been in terrific form, winning three out of three matches.

For his part, Ahmedabad Defenders' captain Muthusamy said they had been playing well to win three matches in a row.

"The players are coordinating well on the court. That's been our main strength. We also have a good all-round team, and we have all our bases covered. All the departments have contributed to our victories, and we have played as a cohesive unit. Our goal at the moment is to reach the final, and we are working well towards that," he explained.

Bengaluru Torpedoes' captain Ranjit Singh said they had to ensure that they don't repeat the mistakes they made in the previous two matches.

"Our next two matches are very important for us, and we will try our best to win both matches. I feel we have to improve our first passing and blocking. The Ahmedabad Defenders have been playing very well, but any team can win on its day. They are high on confidence, but anything can happen during the game," he concluded.