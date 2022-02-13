PVL 2022: Looking to fulfil my father's dream, says Bengaluru Torpedoes' Ganesha K

The Bengaluru Torpedoes and Calicut Heroes are in readiness to lock horns in the eleventh match of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the encounter against the Heroes, Bengaluru Torpedoes' Ganesha K said, "We won our first 2 matches and we will definitely try to win our next game as well. The coaches and players are putting the strategies in place for our encounter against Calicut Heroes. We'll play well tomorrow, we have full confidence. We need to improve a bit on our blocking game, we also made a few errors during serving and while carrying out first passes in our last match against Kolkata Thunderbolts. We will correct those mistakes and play confidently tomorrow."

The Bengaluru Torpedoes player further expressed that he is looking to fulfil his father's dream as a volleyball player. "My father also played volleyball and he inspired me to start playing the game. He has supported me a lot in my volleyball journey. He played at the state level, but couldn't play for India. Even I haven't played for the senior Indian team yet. My main goal is to play for India and in the process, fulfil my father's dream."

The Calicut Heroes, who are yet to record a victory in the competition, will be looking to attain the momentum in their next game. Calicut's attacker Vignesh Raj D said that the team has been practicing well for its next challenge, "We have been trying out various different combinations during practice and we will plan to use that adequately in our next match against Bengaluru Torpedoes. The confidence within the group is good and we are practicing well for our next match. PVL is a very high-standard competition. It's been really good to play here."

The Calicut Heroes will take on Bengaluru Torpedoes at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium,Hyderabad at 6: 50 pm on Monday, 14 February 2022.