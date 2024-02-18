MagazineBuy Print

PVL 2024: Ahmedabad makes it two out of two with win over Kolkata, Bengaluru no match for Delhi

Australian outside hitter Max Senica tore through Kolkata’s defence after securing the first point in an exchange at the net.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 22:45 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Netra V
Ramaswamy Angamuthu (in white jersey) of Ahmedabad Defenders in action.
Ramaswamy Angamuthu (in white jersey) of Ahmedabad Defenders in action. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU
infoIcon

Defending champion Ahmedabad Defenders outplayed the Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-0 in a Prime Volleyball League fixture at the SDAT multi-purpose indoor stadium on Sunday.

Australian outside hitter Max Senica tore through Kolkata’s defence after securing the first point in an exchange at the net. Nandhagopal S also added to Ahmedabad’s score with his downward spikes. Kolkata captain Ashwal Rai and Vinit Kumar’s failed attempts at shoring up the side’s defences saw the set conclude 15-13 in Ahmedabad’s favour.

The Defenders claimed a 3-0 lead in the second set in a matter of minutes. Ramaswamy Angamuthu, who had been quiet until then, delivered a two-point super serve for Ahmedabad. A brief episode of emotional outbursts saw a visibly angry Muthusamy Appavu, the Defenders’ captain, kick the ball after Nandhagopal failed to read its position. Even as the Kolkata outfit continued to commit errors, a service misfire from Ashwal solidified the Defenders’ position.

READ: PVL 2024: Chennai brings joy to home crowd with a straight-set victory over Hyderabad

A clash between Senica and Srikanth T and Amit’s save near the barricade for Kolkata were the highlights of the third set. Eventually, the defending champion sealed the deal with a scoreline of 15-6. This was its second win of the season.

Toofans blow away Torpedoes

In the second match, debutant Delhi Toofans defeated the 2023 edition runner-up Bengaluru Torpedoes 3-0.

The Toofans seemed to have improved from their previous outing; they were more dominant from the get-go. At one point, it seemed Delhi, with a 6-1 lead, was running away with the game. However, Bengaluru successfully managed to narrow the gap, with Srajan Shetty pulling off a stunning one-hand push. But the euphoria surrounding the moment was shortlived as Santhosh S and Lazar Dodic combined to hand Delhi the first set 15-10.

Bengaluru cruised off to a 5-2 lead in the second set but failed to build on it. Daniel Aponza made certain that his fiery spikes aimed at the Torpedoes amounted to points. The nervy third set ended as Delhi won its first match of the season.

Results- Ahmedabad Defenders bt Kolkata Thunderbolts 3-0 (15-13, 15-9, 15-6); Delhi Toofans bt Bengaluru Torpedoes 3-0 (15-10, 15-13, 21-20)

