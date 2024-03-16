MagazineBuy Print

PVL 2024, Super 5s: Bengaluru Torpedoes defeats Mumbai Meteors to keep campaign hopes alive

Bengaluru Torpedoes defeat Mumbai Meteors in straight sets, climbing to third spot in the Super 5 table in Prime Volleyball League.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 21:07 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Saikat Chakraborty
Bengaluru Torpedoes  keep its hopes alive in the Prime Volleyball League 
Bengaluru Torpedoes  keep its hopes alive in the Prime Volleyball League  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Bengaluru Torpedoes defeated the Mumbai Meteors in straight sets, 15-13, 16-14, 15-10, to climb up to the third spot in the Super 5 table and keep its hopes alive in the Prime Volleyball League here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

The first set was a close contest initially, but the Torpedoes took control thanks to performances from universal Thomas Heptinstall and middle-blocker Jishnu PV. The Meteors’ only bright spot was their in-form universal Shubham Chaudhary, who returned from an ankle injury. The Torpedoes won the first set with a key contribution from attacker Sethu TR.

The second set saw both teams taking reviews to challenge calls, which halted the rhythm of the game. The Torpedoes’ substitute universal Ibin Jose impressed with his attacking and defensive skills, helping his team secure a narrow 16-14 victory.

READ | PVL 2024, Super 5s: Ahmedabad Defenders ends Delhi Toofans’ seven-game winning streak

The Meteors started the third set with renewed determination, with Chaudhary receiving support from attacker Amit Gulia and middle-blocker Shameemudheen. However, the Torpedoes fought back with the help of their Brazilian setter Paulo Lamounier and Jishnu. In a bid to extend the match, the Meteors opted for a ‘Super Point’, and Chaudhary delivered a powerful smash to earn two points for his team.

Ultimately, the Torpedoes sealed its last Super 5 match win with a ‘Super Serve’ from Heptinstall.

The Mumbai-based team is currently in fourth position with a match remaining, however, with the defeat against Torpedoes, their set difference is now at negative one.

