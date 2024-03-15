MagazineBuy Print

PVL 2024, Super 5s: Ahmedabad Defenders ends Delhi Toofans’ seven-game winning streak

Ahmedabad Defenders defeat Delhi Toofans in nail-biting five-set encounter during Prime Volleyball League’s Super 5 stage.

Published : Mar 15, 2024 21:45 IST , Chennai

Saikat Chakraborty
Angamuthu R (white jersery) of Ahmedabad Defenders puts one past the Delhi Toofans in Prime Volleyball League.
Angamuthu R (white jersery) of Ahmedabad Defenders puts one past the Delhi Toofans in Prime Volleyball League. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M
infoIcon

Angamuthu R (white jersery) of Ahmedabad Defenders puts one past the Delhi Toofans in Prime Volleyball League. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Defending champions, Ahmedabad Defenders clawed its way back from a mid-match slump to defeat the Delhi Toofans in a nail-biting five-set encounter 15-10, 11-15, 10-15, 15-12, 18-16 during the Prime Volleyball League’s Super 5 stage here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Friday.

The Defenders wasted no time asserting their dominance in the first set. Led by their universal attacker, R Angamuthu, who unleashed a series of powerful smashes, Ahmedabad established a comfortable lead early on. Despite a late surge by the Toofans, the Defenders held firm to secure a convincing win in the opening set.

The second set witnessed a complete turnaround as the Toofans roared back into contention. Santhosh S and Daniel Aponza spearheaded the offensive charge, putting the Defenders under pressure. A further setback struck Ahmedabad when their attacker, Nandhagopal S, suffered a knee injury while attempting a block and had to be stretchered off the court.

The third set turned into a thrilling battle between Angamuthu and Santhosh. Both attackers led their teams with powerful strikes, keeping the score close. However, the Toofans managed to edge out the Defenders in this set thanks to a crucial contribution from Lazar Donic. Donic and Santhosh’s pair of ‘Super Serves’ disrupted the defending champions’ rhythm and ultimately helped the Toofans clinch the set.

With Nandhagopal out, Shon T John was brought in as a replacement for the Defenders. John’s impact was immediate. His effective blocks and well-placed sets boosted his teammates’ confidence. This surge of momentum allowed the Defenders to win the fourth set and force a decider.

The fifth set turned into a tense battle of attrition, stretching to 34 rallies. The Defenders initially thought they had secured the victory, but a desperate review by the Toofans extended the drama. Ultimately, the Ahmedabad-based team held its nerve and emerged victorious, putting an end to the Toofans’ seven-game winning streak.

This hard-fought win marked the Defenders’ first victory in the Super 5 stage of the season and kept their hopes alive in the tournament.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
