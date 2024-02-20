MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PVL 2024: Chennai Blitz gets winning momentum back, thrashes Kochi Blue Spikers

After losing to Ahmedabad Defenders in the opener, Chennai Blitz switched gears with straight-set wins in its next two matches in the Prime Volleyball League 2024.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 22:12 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Netra V
Akhin GS (centre, in yellow jersey), who was the Blitz’s backbone, ensured to use his height of 203 centimetres to the maximum, guarding its defence and leading the attack with Dhilip.
Akhin GS (centre, in yellow jersey), who was the Blitz’s backbone, ensured to use his height of 203 centimetres to the maximum, guarding its defence and leading the attack with Dhilip. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

Akhin GS (centre, in yellow jersey), who was the Blitz’s backbone, ensured to use his height of 203 centimetres to the maximum, guarding its defence and leading the attack with Dhilip. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

Chennai Blitz stamped its authority over Kochi Blue Spikers with a 3-0 win in the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) season three at the SDAT multi-purpose indoor stadium here on Tuesday.

After losing to Ahmedabad Defenders in the opener, the Blitz switched gears with straight-set wins in its next two matches.

It was not the appropriate start for the Blitz, trailing 0-1 in the first set, courtesy of B. S. Abhinav’s spike into an empty right corner.

The Blue Spikers continued to build on its lead, at 4-1, with Aman Kumar delivering a super serve, with the ball hitting the ground untouched near opposing libero Ramanathan R. However, the Blitz did not throw its towel, as Dhilip Kumar showcased resistance, causing the visitor to falter as the host restored parity at 7-7.

The Blitz’s captain Akhin GS combined with Douglas Bueno and Leandro Jose to ensure that their team scored points at regular intervals and won the first set 15-10 with a super point.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad Black Hawks secures comeback win against Mumbai Meteors in PVL 2024

Back-to-back service errors from both teams in the second set resulted in the Blitz going up 2-1 initially. While the two teams got neck and neck at 10-10, service faults started creeping up again, but the host pulled one through Dhilip’s pike shot to get back on the driving seat.

And Sameer Chaudhary’s one-hand push sealed the second set 15-12 for it.

Akhin, who was the Blitz’s backbone, ensured to use his height of 203 centimetres to the maximum, guarding its defence and leading the attack with Dhilip.

Abhinav, who was quiet in the second set, came to form in the third with a spike towards the Blitz’s Surya Nanjil, leaving him hapless in stopping it and helping the Blue Spikers take a slender 6-4 advantage.

While the visiting side commanded most of the third set till 12-10, three successive points and a time-out saw the host make a comeback at 14-14. Dhilip and Jose’s double block earned the Blitz two straight points, securing its second win.

Result-
Chennai Blitz beat Kochi Blue Spikers 3-0 (15-10, 15-12, 16-14)

Related Topics

chennai blitz /

Prime Volleyball League /

Kochi Blue Spikers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Jasprit Bumrah released from squad; KL Rahul ruled out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. PVL 2024: Chennai Blitz gets winning momentum back, thrashes Kochi Blue Spikers
    Netra V
  3. Karolina Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up, has successful right wrist surgery
    AP
  4. Milan forward Rafael Leao latest victim of racial abuse in Italian football
    AP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube out of Mumbai’s squad for quaterfinal against Baroda
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Volleyball

  1. PVL 2024: Chennai Blitz gets winning momentum back, thrashes Kochi Blue Spikers
    Netra V
  2. PVL 2024: Hyderabad Black Hawks secures comeback win against Mumbai Meteors
    Netra V
  3. PVL 2024: Ahmedabad makes it two out of two with win over Kolkata; Bengaluru no match for Delhi
    Netra V
  4. PVL 2024: Chennai brings joy to home crowd with a straight-set victory over Hyderabad
    Netra V
  5. Delhi High Court stays VFI election, polling date to be notified later
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Jasprit Bumrah released from squad; KL Rahul ruled out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. PVL 2024: Chennai Blitz gets winning momentum back, thrashes Kochi Blue Spikers
    Netra V
  3. Karolina Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up, has successful right wrist surgery
    AP
  4. Milan forward Rafael Leao latest victim of racial abuse in Italian football
    AP
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube out of Mumbai’s squad for quaterfinal against Baroda
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment