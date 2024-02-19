PVL 2024: Hyderabad Black Hawks secures comeback win against Mumbai Meteors

Hyderabad Black Hawks stunned the Mumbai Meteors with a 3-2 comeback victory in a Prime Volleyball League season 3 clash at the SDAT multi-purpose indoor stadium, here on Monday.

The Black Hawks’ started the match with a slew of errors as Mumbai gained four points on the trot. The loopholes in the Black Hawks’ game were highlighted in its bid to equalise, and the antenna touch by the defence was a clear indication. The Mumbai outfit clinched the first set 15-7.

The second set saw the Black Hawks lead in the match for the first time after Hemanth P forced an error from Mumbai near the net. While Ashamat Ullah’s net points helped Hyderabad to edge ahead, Shubham Chaudhary and Amit Gulia led Mumbai’s comeback with two super points and Mumbai closed the second set 15-12.

Mumbai lost steam in the third set, as the Black Hawks secured the set comfortably at 10-15.

Ashamat Ullah’s consecutive super serves brought a four-point giveaway for Hyderabad, which steered five points clear and eventually won the fourth set 15-11.

Lal Sujan showcased smart play, using his foot to retrieve the ball, but it was in vain as Mumbai levelled 12-12 in the final set. However, Hyderabad’s never-give-up attitude prevailed as it fought back to win the set 20-18 and the match.

Result- Mumbai Meteors lost to Hyderabad Black Hawks 2-3 (15-7, 15-12, 10-15, 11-15, 18-20)