MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PVL 2024: Hyderabad Black Hawks secures comeback win against Mumbai Meteors

Ashamat Ullah’s consecutive super serves brought a four-point giveaway for Hyderabad, which steered five points clear and eventually won the fourth set 15-11.

Published : Feb 19, 2024 22:18 IST - 1 MIN READ

Netra V
Ashok (Left orange jersey) of Hyderabad Black Hawks Defenders puts it past the Mumbai Meteors in the Prime Volleyball League at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday.
Ashok (Left orange jersey) of Hyderabad Black Hawks Defenders puts it past the Mumbai Meteors in the Prime Volleyball League at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

Ashok (Left orange jersey) of Hyderabad Black Hawks Defenders puts it past the Mumbai Meteors in the Prime Volleyball League at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

Hyderabad Black Hawks stunned the Mumbai Meteors with a 3-2 comeback victory in a Prime Volleyball League season 3 clash at the SDAT multi-purpose indoor stadium, here on Monday.

The Black Hawks’ started the match with a slew of errors as Mumbai gained four points on the trot. The loopholes in the Black Hawks’ game were highlighted in its bid to equalise, and the antenna touch by the defence was a clear indication. The Mumbai outfit clinched the first set 15-7.

The second set saw the Black Hawks lead in the match for the first time after Hemanth P forced an error from Mumbai near the net. While Ashamat Ullah’s net points helped Hyderabad to edge ahead, Shubham Chaudhary and Amit Gulia led Mumbai’s comeback with two super points and Mumbai closed the second set 15-12.

ALSO READ: PVL 2024: Ahmedabad makes it two out of two with win over Kolkata, Bengaluru no match for Delhi

Mumbai lost steam in the third set, as the Black Hawks secured the set comfortably at 10-15.

Ashamat Ullah’s consecutive super serves brought a four-point giveaway for Hyderabad, which steered five points clear and eventually won the fourth set 15-11.

Lal Sujan showcased smart play, using his foot to retrieve the ball, but it was in vain as Mumbai levelled 12-12 in the final set. However, Hyderabad’s never-give-up attitude prevailed as it fought back to win the set 20-18 and the match.

Result- Mumbai Meteors lost to Hyderabad Black Hawks 2-3 (15-7, 15-12, 10-15, 11-15, 18-20)

Related Topics

Prime Volleyball League /

Mumbai Meteors /

Hyderabad Black Hawks

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIH Pro League: Indian men beat Spain for second penalty shootout win
    PTI
  2. PVL 2024: Hyderabad Black Hawks secures comeback win against Mumbai Meteors
    Netra V
  3. Maha Open Challenger: Poonacha, Mukund advance to second round
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. IND vs ENG: Bazball is not going anywhere, but there’s a caveat
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Equestrian: Anush Agarwalla seals Paris Olympics berth in Dressage
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Volleyball

  1. PVL 2024: Hyderabad Black Hawks secures comeback win against Mumbai Meteors
    Netra V
  2. PVL 2024: Ahmedabad makes it two out of two with win over Kolkata, Bengaluru no match for Delhi
    Netra V
  3. PVL 2024: Chennai brings joy to home crowd with a straight-set victory over Hyderabad
    Netra V
  4. Delhi High Court stays VFI election, polling date to be notified later
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. PVL 2024: Mumbai emerges victorious in five-set thriller, Calicut the better side in Kerala derby
    Netra V
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIH Pro League: Indian men beat Spain for second penalty shootout win
    PTI
  2. PVL 2024: Hyderabad Black Hawks secures comeback win against Mumbai Meteors
    Netra V
  3. Maha Open Challenger: Poonacha, Mukund advance to second round
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. IND vs ENG: Bazball is not going anywhere, but there’s a caveat
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Equestrian: Anush Agarwalla seals Paris Olympics berth in Dressage
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment