PVL 2024: Fresh-faced Delhi Toofans trumps odds to enter title clash

A brand new team, a fresh batch of players, a revamped tournament format, and an underdog exceeding all expectations - that’s the story of Delhi Toofans’ maiden season in the Prime Volleyball League as it gears up to face Calicut Heroes in the championship clash on Thursday.

The inclusion of the ninth team necessitated a format change by the organisers. Previously, a single round-robin format determined the top four teams advancing to the semifinals.

This season, however, the top five teams progressed to another round-robin league called Super 5. The league winner secured a direct berth in the final, while the second and third-placed teams battled it out in the eliminator match.

In its initial 13 matches in the PVL, the Delhi outfit has only suffered four losses and even enjoyed a seven-game winning streak en route to the eliminator, where it edged past the defending champion, Ahmedabad Defenders, in a thrilling five-setter.

Led by the seasoned Indian international Saqlain Tariq, who is also making his PVL debut, the team defied all odds by defeating last season’s finalist, Bengaluru Torpedoes, in its first match.

Similar to all other teams, Toofans also boasts only two foreign players in their squad, placing the spotlight on their young Indian core under the guidance of veteran coach Manoj S Nair. Players like Santhosh S, Anand K, Rohit Kumar, Anu James, and Amal Thomas have all stepped up to the plate.

Santhosh, in particular, has garnered attention with his stellar performances. Currently, he’s the league’s leading scorer with a staggering 148 points. The 23-year-old outside hitter, hailing from the Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu, also enjoys a significant fanbase. On the day of the eliminator, Toofans fans proudly held a poster emblazoned with ‘Super Santhosh’ as the player competed against his former team.

“Santhosh is a superstar. He possesses everything. He serves well, attacks fantastically, and his game-reading is exceptional. He’s the future of Indian volleyball,” says Toofans’ Serbian star Lazar Dodic to Sportstar.

The 200cm attacker is also impressed by his young Indian teammates. “Other Indian players are genuinely good. They have the potential to play in Europe. The only aspect requiring improvement is the system. I see a very bright future for India in volleyball.”

Joining the PVL for the first time, Dodic lacked a clear understanding of his fellow Indian teammates’ level, but witnessing them in action left him pleasantly surprised. “I was surprised by their exceptional skills. They are all fantastic players, and the training sessions were highly competitive,” adds Dodic, who has been instrumental in Toofans’ success.

He further elaborated on the key difference between the European and Indian approaches to volleyball. “In Europe, the primary focus is teaching players how to function within the system; everyone needs to understand their role on the court. I’m unsure how much emphasis Indian players received on this aspect when they began playing volleyball,” explains Dodic, who possesses significant experience playing in various top European leagues.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4s3qQsyG2v/?img_index=1

Toofans’ Columbian middle-blocker, Daniel Aponza, leading the blocking charts with 25 blocks and 27 rebounds, has also been thoroughly impressed by his Indian teammates and coach.

“Manoj is a brilliant coach; he emphasises teamwork over individual performances. All my teammates are incredibly supportive as well, especially Tariq, who is one of the nicest human beings in volleyball,” says Aponza to Sportstar.

As Santhosh’s smash secured a narrow 17-15 victory in the fifth and final set against the reigning champions, propelling them to the final, the crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium erupted. Tears of joy streamed down the players’ and coaching staff’s faces.

Tariq, the first volleyball player from Jammu & Kashmir to represent India, is now on the verge of leading the Delhi Toofans to its maiden PVL title.

The Delhi Toofans is a team to watch. Its blend of talented Indian players, seasoned international additions, and a focus on teamwork is proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the PVL.