PVL 2024: Delhi Toofans edges past Ahmedabad Defenders to face Calicut Heroes in title clash

Delhi Toofans edged out the reigning champion Ahmedabad Defenders in a thrilling five-set encounter 15-9, 10-15, 10-15, 15-12, 17-15 in the eliminator of Prime Volleyball League season three here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

The Delhi-based team has now booked their place in the finals against Calicut Heroes.

Toofans got off to a flying start with Amal K Thomas delivering a successful ‘Super Serve’ to grab an early lead. The Defenders attempted to fight back with their star attacker Angamuthu finding his rhythm. However, Toofans’ captain Saqlain Tariq, shut the door on the set with a decisive smash to secure the first set.

Defenders bounced back strong in the second set, led by their imposing middle-blocker L M Manoj and Australian attacker Max Senica. Despite S Santhosh’s efforts, the Defenders pulled away, taking the second set 15-10.

The dominance continued for Defenders in the third set. Shon T John’s ferocious smashes kept them ahead, while Shikhar Singh’s contribution at the net further solidified their lead. A brilliant smash by Singh on a crucial ‘Super Point’ sealed the set for the Defenders.

The Toofans refused to go down without a fight in the fourth set. Daniel Aponza spearheaded the attack, ably supported by Santhosh and substitute setter Janshad U. Even though Senica displayed acrobatic saves for the Defenders, the Toofans managed to even the score, forcing a decider.

The fifth set was a nail-biter, with both teams trading blows. Delhi’s Serbian attacker Lazar Dodic chipped in with crucial points, but it was Rohit Kumar who emerged as the hero. His brilliant serves and smashes kept Toofans in the lead, eventually propelling them to a thrilling 17-15 victory.

This defeat marks the end of the Ahmedabad Defenders’ two-year run to the final. They will have to settle for a third-place finish this season.