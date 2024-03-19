MagazineBuy Print

PVL 2024: Delhi Toofans edges past Ahmedabad Defenders to face Calicut Heroes in title clash

Delhi Toofans edged out the reigning champion Ahmedabad Defenders 3-2 in a thrilling five-set encounter in the eliminator of Prime Volleyball League season three on Tuesday.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 22:08 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Saikat Chakraborty
Delhi Toofans to face Calicut Heroes in final
Delhi Toofans to face Calicut Heroes in final | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Delhi Toofans to face Calicut Heroes in final | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Delhi Toofans edged out the reigning champion Ahmedabad Defenders in a thrilling five-set encounter 15-9, 10-15, 10-15, 15-12, 17-15 in the eliminator of Prime Volleyball League season three here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.

The Delhi-based team has now booked their place in the finals against Calicut Heroes.

Toofans got off to a flying start with Amal K Thomas delivering a successful ‘Super Serve’ to grab an early lead. The Defenders attempted to fight back with their star attacker Angamuthu finding his rhythm. However, Toofans’ captain Saqlain Tariq, shut the door on the set with a decisive smash to secure the first set.

READ | Late bloomer Shubham Chaudhary enjoys moment in limelight with Mumbai Meteors

Defenders bounced back strong in the second set, led by their imposing middle-blocker L M Manoj and Australian attacker Max Senica. Despite S Santhosh’s efforts, the Defenders pulled away, taking the second set 15-10.

The dominance continued for Defenders in the third set. Shon T John’s ferocious smashes kept them ahead, while Shikhar Singh’s contribution at the net further solidified their lead. A brilliant smash by Singh on a crucial ‘Super Point’ sealed the set for the Defenders.

The Toofans refused to go down without a fight in the fourth set. Daniel Aponza spearheaded the attack, ably supported by Santhosh and substitute setter Janshad U. Even though Senica displayed acrobatic saves for the Defenders, the Toofans managed to even the score, forcing a decider.

ALSO READ | Torpedoes’ driving force, Ibin Jose, vows to go the distance in Prime Volleyball League

The fifth set was a nail-biter, with both teams trading blows. Delhi’s Serbian attacker Lazar Dodic chipped in with crucial points, but it was Rohit Kumar who emerged as the hero. His brilliant serves and smashes kept Toofans in the lead, eventually propelling them to a thrilling 17-15 victory.

This defeat marks the end of the Ahmedabad Defenders’ two-year run to the final. They will have to settle for a third-place finish this season.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Russian, Belarusian athletes will not take part in Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony: IOC
    AFP
  2. Sharath Kamal becomes India No. 1 again in ITTF rankings after stunning run at Singapore Smash
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lakshya jumps five places to reach world number 13
    PTI
  4. La Liga 2023-24: Osasuna deny there were racist chants at home game against Real Madrid
    Reuters
  5. Real goalkeeper Courtois suffers new knee injury in training
    Reuters
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

