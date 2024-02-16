MagazineBuy Print

PVL 2024: Mumbai emerge victorious in five-set thriller, Calicut the better side in Kerala derby

The Mumbai Meteors beat the Delhi Toofans 3-2 (15-13, 17-15, 13-15, 13-15, 17-15), while the Calicut Heroes defeated the Kochi Blue Spikers 3-1 (15-8, 15-12, 13-15, 15-12) in the Kerala Derby.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 23:33 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Netra V
Saurabh Maan of the Mumbai Meteors puts one past the Delhi Toofans in Prime Volleyball League.
Saurabh Maan of the Mumbai Meteors puts one past the Delhi Toofans in Prime Volleyball League. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran/The Hindu
infoIcon

Saurabh Maan of the Mumbai Meteors puts one past the Delhi Toofans in Prime Volleyball League. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran/The Hindu

Mumbai Meteors edged past debutant Delhi Toofans 3-2 in a five-set Prime Volleyball League thriller at the SDAT multi-purpose indoor stadium on Friday.

After a flurry of errors from both sides, Delhi finally managed to establish a 6-5 lead. Colombian middle blocker Daniel Aponza led the charge for the Toofans, but consecutive super points saw Mumbai pull level at 10. Eventually, Mumbai gained the upper hand (15-13), courtesy of Shubham Chaudhary’s super serve.

Amit Gulia’s blocks and Mumbai captain Hardeep Singh’s attacks were halted by Santhosh S and Aponza. Despite defensive gaffes, the Meteors managed to keep calm to clinch the second set 17-15.

Santosh then combined with Anu James to steady the Toofans’ ship, but the Meteors restored parity at 9-9 thanks to Shubham. Anand K’s retrieve near the barricade proved to be the turning point of the third set, much to Mumbai’s dismay, as Delhi powered through to a 15–13 scoreline.

Despite Mumbai’s resistance, Delhi took the fourth set 15-13. In the final set, Amit’s super serve sealed the deal for Mumbai.

It was a good day to be a Chembada—the official fan group of the Calicut Heroes—as the Jerome Vinith-led side triumphed over Kochi Blue Spikers 3-1 in the much anticipated Kerala derby.

RESULTS
Mumbai Meteors beat Delhi Toofans 3-2 (15-13, 17-15, 13-15, 13-15, 17-15); Calicut Heroes beat Kochi Blue Spikers 3-1 (15-8, 15-12, 13-15, 15-12)

