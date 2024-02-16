PVL 2024: Mumbai emerge victorious in five-set thriller, Calicut the better side in Kerala derby

Mumbai Meteors edged past debutant Delhi Toofans 3-2 in a five-set Prime Volleyball League thriller at the SDAT multi-purpose indoor stadium on Friday.

After a flurry of errors from both sides, Delhi finally managed to establish a 6-5 lead. Colombian middle blocker Daniel Aponza led the charge for the Toofans, but consecutive super points saw Mumbai pull level at 10. Eventually, Mumbai gained the upper hand (15-13), courtesy of Shubham Chaudhary’s super serve.

Amit Gulia’s blocks and Mumbai captain Hardeep Singh’s attacks were halted by Santhosh S and Aponza. Despite defensive gaffes, the Meteors managed to keep calm to clinch the second set 17-15.

READ: PVL 2024: Chennai disappoints home crowd with insipid show, Kolkata goes down fighting against Bengaluru

Santosh then combined with Anu James to steady the Toofans’ ship, but the Meteors restored parity at 9-9 thanks to Shubham. Anand K’s retrieve near the barricade proved to be the turning point of the third set, much to Mumbai’s dismay, as Delhi powered through to a 15–13 scoreline.

Despite Mumbai’s resistance, Delhi took the fourth set 15-13. In the final set, Amit’s super serve sealed the deal for Mumbai.

It was a good day to be a Chembada—the official fan group of the Calicut Heroes—as the Jerome Vinith-led side triumphed over Kochi Blue Spikers 3-1 in the much anticipated Kerala derby.

RESULTS Mumbai Meteors beat Delhi Toofans 3-2 (15-13, 17-15, 13-15, 13-15, 17-15); Calicut Heroes beat Kochi Blue Spikers 3-1 (15-8, 15-12, 13-15, 15-12)