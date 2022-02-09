Home Volleyball National Volleyball Championship: Railways men, women enter quarterfinals The 70th National Senior Volleyball Championship are being held at KIIT, Bhubaneswar. Stan Rayan Bhubaneswar 09 February, 2022 22:39 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Tamil Nadu men, led by the seasoned Shelton Moses, defeated Kerala for its second victory in Group 'B'. - REUTERS Stan Rayan Bhubaneswar 09 February, 2022 22:39 IST Defending champion Kerala and last year's runner-up Railways posted their second straight win in their respective groups and entered the women's quarterfinals of the 70th National Senior Volleyball Championship at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology on Wednesday.The Railways men also made the last-eight grade after winning their second straight match. Later Tamil Nadu men, led by the seasoned Shelton Moses, defeated Kerala for its second victory in Group 'B' and entered the quarterfinal. It was Kerala's second straight loss in the four-team group.The results (league):Men: Delhi bt UP 29-27, 25-19, 25-18; Punjab bt Uttaranchal 22-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22; Maharashtra bt Puducherry 25-21, 25-20, 25-21; AP bt JK 25-22, 25-13, 25-16; Odisha bt MP 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16; Railways bt Rajasthan 33-31, 23-25, 26-24, 25-18; Tamil Nadu bt Kerala 25-19, 25-22, 25-21.Women: Kerala bt HP 25-17, 25-15, 25-13; Telangana bt Ladakh 25-10, 25-8, 25-13; Puducherry bt Uttaranchal 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 26-23; Railways bt West Bengal 25-12, 25-19, 25-16; Chandigarh bt Delhi 25-17, 26-24, 25-18. Read more stories on Volleyball. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :