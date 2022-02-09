National Volleyball Championship: Railways men, women enter quarterfinals

Defending champion Kerala and last year's runner-up Railways posted their second straight win in their respective groups and entered the women's quarterfinals of the 70th National Senior Volleyball Championship at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology on Wednesday.

The Railways men also made the last-eight grade after winning their second straight match. Later Tamil Nadu men, led by the seasoned Shelton Moses, defeated Kerala for its second victory in Group 'B' and entered the quarterfinal. It was Kerala's second straight loss in the four-team group.