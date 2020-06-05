District volleyballers begin training

Volleyball players have begun training in several districts of Tamil Nadu, and the State association (TNSVA) is keen to get the government’s permission for players to practise at the Sivanthi Thidal inside the Nehru Stadium campus and the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

“Our district boys’ teams in Tiruvarur, Coimbatore, Sivagangai, Erode, Tuticorin, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai have begun training from the first of June after getting permission from the respective District Collectors. The players have been following all the safety measures. We will mail the Chief Minister and the Sports Minister regarding practice in Chennai. We assure there will be no violations,” TNSVA president Gautham Sigamani told Sportstar on Friday.

Time to start

With the players having been idle for nearly three months because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Sigamani said it was important for them to get back on court. “If not, it will be difficult for them and they will take more time to get back to peak shape,” he said.

Sigamani said the feedback from the players who have started practising has been very positive. “Other districts have also asked us whether they too can start. But it depends on the District Collector. We hope to get permission for the remaining districts, too,” he said.

The TNSVA calendar for the new season, according to Sigamani, has gone for a toss because of the pandemic. “We conducted the State selection trials in Tiruvarur in January. We couldn’t do much after the lockdown in March,” he said.

Sigamani revealed that the TNSVA is in the process of collecting funds to donate to the players and coaches who need them the most. “We are looking at an amount of ₹10 lakh. By next week or so, we should do it,” he said.