Volleyball Federation of India can conduct the league, says Arbitrator

Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) is now free to conduct the Pro Volleyball League without any impediment, a press release from VFI said.

The Arbitrator (K. Kannan), in the ongoing arbitration between Baseline Ventures (India) Pvt. Ltd. and VFI, has modified his earlier order dated January 18, 2020 and clarified in another order on Wednesday that said VFI can call for fresh tenders to conduct of the League.

“The respondent [VFI] shall be at liberty to call for fresh tenders and engage in all activities for resumption of the volleyball league in any manner it chooses to organise and will not be in any manner fettered by the pendency of arbitral proceedings,” the order said.

VFI contended before the Arbitrator that the claimant-- Baseline Ventures-- has given up its right to conduct the league and thus, no conditions should be imposed on the VFI for conducting the League. The Arbitrator observed that no purpose will be served by retention of the conditions imposed on the respondent while calling for fresh tenders in its bid to conduct league matches, and thus, deleted the conditions imposed vide its earlier order.

In a message to The Hindu, Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO of Baseline Ventures, said while it will not ask for restoration of its rights, it will pursue a multi-crore damage case against VFI. "We had decided not to ask for restoration of our rights because it was impossible for professionals to work with VFI given the malafide intentions of certain office holders of the current regime. We have a substantial multi-crore suit pending against them which they will have to clear before they can even think of doing a league.”