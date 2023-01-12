Murali Vijay: Want to play little bit of competitive cricket abroad now

India and Tamil Nadu opener Murali Vijay is searching for opportunities overseas, with the chances of an international comeback now looking remote. Vijay last represented India in the 2018 Perth Test and Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy in December 2019.

“I am almost done with BCCI (smiles) and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play little bit of competitive cricket,” Vijay told WV Raman on Wednesdays with WV, a weekly show on Sportstar.

The 38-year-old Vijay has 3982 Test runs and 9205 first-class runs and had not played any form of cricket until last year when he returned to action in the 20-overs Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). In the lead-up to the last edition of TNPL, Vijay said he had taken a break for personal reasons and now wanted to relish whatever cricket he plays.

While Vijay said he is always looking to promote young talent, he emphasised the need to change “people’s mentality” towards players on the wrong side of 30. “After 30 in India, it’s a taboo (smiles). I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking on street. The media should also address it differently. I feel you are peaking in your 30s. Sitting here right now, I feel I can bat the best way I can. But unfortunately, the opportunities were less, and I had to search for chances outside.

“I honestly feel as a person, you can only do what’s in your hand. You can’t control the uncontrollable. Whatever happened happened.”