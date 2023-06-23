Ad hoc panel’s decision to have one-bout trials for protesting wrestlers draws criticism

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA)-appointed ad hoc panel’s decision to conduct one-bout trials for the six protesting wrestlers has drawn sharp criticism.

In a letter addressed to the six wrestlers on June 16, the ad hoc panel’s Bhupender Singh Bajwa wrote that selection trials for weight categories of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Satyawart Kadian, Sangeeta Phogat, and Jitender Kinha for the Asian Games would be conducted between August 5 and 15.

“The trial of these wrestlers will be conducted with winners of respective weight categories for Asian Games/ World championships (sic) Olympic qualification trials conducted for participation, if done previously,” said the letter.

Bajwa has reportedly said that since the gap between the two major events is less, these wrestlers can either choose the Asiad or the Worlds and he feels they are keen on competing in the latter as it is an Olympic qualifying event.

The Belgrade World Championships will be held from September 16 to 24, while the Hangzhou Asian Games wrestling competitions are from October 4 to 7.

READ: IOC urges IOA to appoint CEO quickly, asks it to settle wrestling issue by following UWW rules and directives

Since the last date for sending entries for the Asian Games is July 15, the ad hoc committee, currently running the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), has sought the Olympic Council of Asia’s (OCA’s) permission to conduct the trials (possibly for both Asiad and Worlds) in August so that the six wrestlers, who were out of action for months and would need time to get back in shape, can be accommodated.

The last date to send the World championships entries is August 16.

Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, through social media, expressed his displeasure over the ad hoc panel’s decision.

“There are several top wrestlers, including Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia, Anshu Malik, Olympian Sonam Malik, and Aman Sehrawat. It defies logic (to exempt only six wrestlers). It’s not good,” said Yogeshwar.

Arjuna Award winner Kripa Shankar Patel also voiced his concern. “I deplore the ad hoc committee’s decision. I don’t understand why it was taken,” said Patel.

Well-known coach Kuldeep Singh said rules should be equal for all. “If they have to give these wrestlers a chance, then full trials of their weight categories should be held on one day,” said Kuldeep.

“Wrestlers can participate in both Worlds and Asiad as there is a gap of 10 days between the two events.”

Vikas Bhardwaj, the coach of World under-20 champion Antim Panghal, who competes in the same 53kg as Vinesh, said, “Some wrestlers will fight three-four bouts, while these six will fight just one. That’s not correct.”

Dharamvir Malik, a former wrestler and father of Anshu, was for fair trials. “Trials should be done impartially, without any exemptions,” said Dharamvir.

After the WFI’s elections on July 11, the newly-elected body may decide on the matter.