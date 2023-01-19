Anshu Malik: ‘WFI president would leave his door open, every girl was made uncomfortable’

Anshu Malik, Asian Championship gold medallist, has become the latest Indian women’s wrestler to accuse Wrestler Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

Also Read | ‘I can be hanged if one wrestler comes forward’ - WFI president Brij Bhushan refutes claims of sexual assault

“WFI president stayed on the same floor and across the room from the junior girls at the Junior World Championships. He would leave his door open. Every girl was made uncomfortable,” said the 21-year-old wrestler, who won silver at the World Championships in 2021 and Commonwealth Games in 2022.

“We want the federation removed,” Anshu added.

Anshu was speaking at a protest organised at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar by India’s top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, world medallists Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor and junior world champion Sonam Malik among others.

Also Read | Death threats to sexual harassment: Wrestlers blast WFI president Brij Bhushan and Federation in press conference

They were protesting the dictatorial attitude of the WFI and seeking the resignation of the federation president. They also raised several issues, including the inability to seek private sponsors, unqualified coaching, bad scheduling, and poor management.

On Wednesday, two-time World Wrestling Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi had accused Brij Bhushan, a five-time Member of Parliament, and several national coaches of sexual exploitation of several wrestlers, including underage athletes, in the national wrestling camp.