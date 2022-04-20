More Sports Wrestling Wrestling Asian wrestling c’ships: Sachin, Harpreet win bronze Sachin Sahrawat and Harpreet Singh won two more bronze medals on Wednesday to take India’s overall tally to five in the Asian wrestling championships in Ulaanbaatar. Team Sportstar 20 April, 2022 19:17 IST FILE PHOTO: India’s Harpreet Singh (right) won his fourth bronze medal, and fifth overall. - SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR Team Sportstar 20 April, 2022 19:17 IST Indian Greco Roman wrestlers, Sachin Sahrawat and Harpreet Singh, landed two more bronze medals to take the overall tally to five in the Asian wrestling championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Wednesday.REPORT - DAY ONESachin, who lost to eventual champion Meiirzhan Shermakhanbet of Kazakhstan ‘by fall’ in the quarterfinals, pinned Uzbek Mahmud Bakhshilloev for a 7-3 win in a 67kg bronze medal match. Harpreet began well to record a come-from-behind 4-2 win over Sejin Yang of South Korea, but went down against Iranian Rasoul Garmsiri, who registered a 5-0 victory ‘by fall’, in the 82kg semifinals.WalkoverHarpreet took his fourth bronze medal, and fifth overall, as his Qatari opponent Jafar Khan gave a walkover due to an injury.Gyanender was outclassed 11-0 by Japanese Ayata Suzuki in a 60kg bronze medal match.Vikas (72kg) and Ravi (97kg) lost their first bouts and crashed out of the medal race. Read more stories on Wrestling. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :