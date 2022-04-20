Asian wrestling c’ships: Sachin, Harpreet win bronze

Indian Greco Roman wrestlers, Sachin Sahrawat and Harpreet Singh, landed two more bronze medals to take the overall tally to five in the Asian wrestling championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Wednesday.

REPORT - DAY ONE

Sachin, who lost to eventual champion Meiirzhan Shermakhanbet of Kazakhstan ‘by fall’ in the quarterfinals, pinned Uzbek Mahmud Bakhshilloev for a 7-3 win in a 67kg bronze medal match. Harpreet began well to record a come-from-behind 4-2 win over Sejin Yang of South Korea, but went down against Iranian Rasoul Garmsiri, who registered a 5-0 victory ‘by fall’, in the 82kg semifinals.

Walkover

Harpreet took his fourth bronze medal, and fifth overall, as his Qatari opponent Jafar Khan gave a walkover due to an injury.

Gyanender was outclassed 11-0 by Japanese Ayata Suzuki in a 60kg bronze medal match.

Vikas (72kg) and Ravi (97kg) lost their first bouts and crashed out of the medal race.